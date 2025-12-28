Animal influencer ‘The Real Tarzann’ Mike Holston recovering after skydiving accident

Animal influencer Mike Holston, widely known online as “The Real Tarzann,” is recovering after being injured in a skydiving accident, according to posts he shared on Instagram Saturday, December 27.

Holston took to social media from his hospital bed to reassure followers after the accident, sharing photos and videos that showed him on a stretcher and later resting in a hospital room. In one post, he acknowledged the seriousness of the incident while emphasizing his gratitude. “I’m pretty banged up,” he said, adding that he’s “happy to be alive.”

“I’ll probably be out for a few weeks!” Holston said. “Will make a full update video on what went wrong in my bio!”

“I know a lot of yall want to see me down but don’t count on it too long 😎 enjoy while you can !”

In a follow-up video posted Sunday, Holston spoke candidly about the immediate aftermath of the accident, saying the pain was intense and that he struggled to breathe at one point. While he did not disclose specific injuries, he told fans he expects to be sidelined for several weeks as he recovers.

“Couple moments to heal, Catch my breath, dust it off and get back out there!” Holston said in his caption. “Will post the video of what happened later ✨ Happy Holidays everyone big year ahead.”

In the second video, Holston can be heard saying, “God sat me down for a minute, so I got no other choice but to listen.”

When asked about his pain he responds, “Getting there, getting better,” before adding, “I was f*cked up for like three hours. I couldn’t even breathe. My chest was killing me.”

In the next frame, which reads “A Few Hours Later,” Holston addresses his fans with his neck brace off while sitting up in the bed:

“What’s up family? Thank God all is well,” Holston says cheerfully. “They didn’t get me off this Earth today. But love you all. Happy Holidays. Nothing to worry about. Just another rough day in the office. “

A number of Holston’s friends and supporters offered him well-wishes and a speedy recovery in the comments section of his post. Holston replied to one:

“All is good ! If I wasn’t too banged up I’d gear up and go up again for another jump 🪂! Just a small mistake on my end and it’s apart of the sport ! Small user error but nonetheless stoked to be able to get back to it in no time ! Sorry if I scared you guys just wanted to let you all know what’s going on in real time before the media makes shit up ! Im good just a little banged up 🤜🏾 another rough day in the office !”

Comments were later disabled on the post.

The influencer, who has built a massive following through videos featuring wildlife encounters and extreme outdoor activities, also thanked supporters for the outpouring of prayers and messages. He said he plans to share more details about what went wrong during the jump once he’s had time to rest.

Holston has long been known for pushing physical limits, a lifestyle that has drawn both admiration and concern from viewers over the years. This latest incident has prompted many fans to encourage him to prioritize his health as he heals.

At this time, no additional information has been released about the accident or Holston’s recovery timeline.











