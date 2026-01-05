Black Hollywood shines bright from the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Award season is officially underway, and Black Hollywood is already shining bright — from the red carpet to the winners’ circle.

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, held Sunday, Jan. 4 at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in California, kicked off with a red carpet that brought out some of the best in Black excellence, including Ryan Coogler and the cast of “Sinners,” a surprise baby bump moment, show-stopping fashion from Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more.

One of the night’s sweetest red carpet moments came courtesy of actress and “Paradise” star Krys Marshall, who proudly debuted her baby bump in a creamy champagne, long-sleeved gown featuring a textured, twinkling turtleneck top and a skirt with a swooping, draped waistline. The appearance marked Marshall’s second pregnancy, two and a half years after welcoming her first child with her husband Ted Dolan in 2023.

“Krys Marshall has the sweetest +1 at the Critics Choice Awards,” E! News captioned a video of the actress posing on the red carpet.

Elsewhere, Ralph — who arrived looking flawless as ever in a burgundy halter gown with a plunging neckline, sequin collar, and embroidered skirt — shared her secrets for maintaining effortless elegance under the bright lights.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“When you’re coming down these red carpets, it’s not time for hiccups,” she told E! News, per People magazine.

“I live by lidocaine if the shoe even has the possibility of being uncomfortable,” she added with a laugh. “Then I spray the shoe with adhesive, get my foot in, and there is no flip-floppage.”

Donna Jordan and Michael B. Jordan attend the 31st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Cold Stone Creamery & Wetzel’s Pretzels )

Winter glamour was in full effect throughout the evening. Michael B. Jordan, with his mother Donna on his arm, stepped out in a burgundy suit paired with a light pink top alongside the cast of “Sinners.” Teyana Taylor showed up and showed out in Saint Laurent menswear, wearing a taupe oversized suit, black knee-high leather boots, matching gloves, and a dramatic oversized fur shawl. Meanwhile, her “One Battle After Another” co-star Chase Infiniti posed alongside her in a Grecian-esque buttery two-piece with a draped top. Jessica Williams opted for understated elegance in a creamy white sleeveless gown accented with a black bow, while comedian Ego Nwodim turned heads in a red, long-sleeved gown featuring a sultry side slit and black bow detailing.

Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, winners of the Best Picture Award for “One Battle After Another”, are seen during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

And Black Hollywood didn’t just win on the red carpet. “One Battle After Another,” which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, took home Best Film. Miles Canton earned Best Young Actor for his breakout role in “Sinners,” while Ryan Coogler won Best Screenplay for the film. Tramell Tillman claimed Best Supporting Actor for “Severance,” and Janelle James won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for continuing to bring the laughs on “Abbott Elementary.”