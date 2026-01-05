Miss Universe Nigeria opens up about experience during the Miss Universe pageant

Onyinyechi Basil, who recently competed in the scandal-ridden Miss Universe pageant as Miss Nigeria, is opening up about her experience.

In a recent sit-down with Nigerian media outlet QED, the 25-year-old pageant queen reflected on her inspiration for entering the competition and the realities of life on the global stage.

“You can prepare mentally,” she told the outlet, adding, “but it’s another thing entirely to live it.”

Basil was crowned Miss Nigeria in August after competing against 22 contestants in Lagos, earning her the opportunity to represent the country among more than 120 delegates worldwide at Miss Universe. But from the moment the pageant kicked off, it was dogged by controversy. Headlines detailed allegations about the mistreatment of contestants, a frightening incident in which Miss Jamaica fell from the stage and was hospitalized for several days, and criminal charges—including financial-related offenses—facing senior figures tied to the organization. The turmoil has culminated in Olivia Yacé resigning as Miss Universe Africa & Oceania and cutting ties with the organization altogether. The 27-year-old contestant from Côte d’Ivoire had been considered a frontrunner before ultimately placing fifth.

Speaking to QED, Basil described her whirlwind experience as being defined by long days, tight schedules, and pressure. While she did not directly address the controversies surrounding the 2025 pageant—which ultimately crowned Fátima Bosch Fernández, representing Mexico, as the winner—she did reflect on transparency in international competitions. Basil noted that the Miss Universe pageant she grew up watching felt “more open,” while still stressing her respect for every contestant who took part.

Though she did not take home the crown, Basil said she was proud of the way she showcased Nigerian culture throughout the competition. She highlighted the opportunity to share stories from home, connect with fellow contestants, and represent the country’s diversity on a global platform.

“I represented all of Nigeria—from the buzz in Lagos to the calm in the North,” she explained. “I wanted the world to see that Nigerians are not just beautiful on the outside, but deeply kind within.”

Ultimately, Basil described the experience as grueling—but transformative.

“I realized just how confident I am,” she said. “It takes courage to represent not just your country, but yourself, on a global stage—and to do so with authenticity.”