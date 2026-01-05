Raven-Symoné’s wife, Miranda Maday, jokes she might have her ‘Black card pulled’ after confessing to staying ashy

Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Maday, have been open and transparent about the various ups and downs in their marriage. During an appearance on Nick Cannon’s “We Playin Spades” podcast, the two made another surprising revelation: who sticks to moisturizing more than the other.

During a segment about what confession might get your “Black card pulled,” Maday revealed to Cannon and co-host Courtney Bee that Raven doesn’t use lotion, at least not often.

“You know what else would get your Black card pulled?” Maday asked around the 13-minute mark in the video above. “You don’t moisturize.”

Cannon, shocked by the admission, yelled, “You don’t lotion?!”

Maday doubled down on it even further, “She lets herself stay ashy.”



In her defense, the former “The View” co-host made it clear that she’s perfectly fine being herself and remaining comfortable in her own skin, even if Cannon deemed the act of not putting on lotion some “light-skinned sh-t.”

“I started going to the Black African soap, you know what I mean? And then sometimes I get tired of just being there, lathering,” Raven said.

Cannon offered a solution for Raven to apply lotion as soon as she gets out of the shower. Maday agreed, emphasizing that it makes for “better hydration.”

The light-hearted nature between Raven and Maday comes after what five years of marriage and comfort can bring. However, there was one point where the two split, primarily due to Raven’s feelings about being in an interracial relationship.

During a December episode of the “Wide Open with Ashlyn Harris” podcast, Maday opened up about their brief separation.

“When we got married, Raven kind of gave me a quick, ‘You know, this might be difficult.’ And when one of the reasons that she broke up with me was because she wasn’t ready to be with a white person,” Maday explained.

She added, “And I did not know that she was struggling with any of those feelings while we were dating, which made me sad when I found out because I felt like…there’s nothing I can do about it. There’s nothing I can do about my whiteness, but I could have just been more aware of what my partner was going through and maybe supported her better through that in some way.”

These days, the couple is going stronger than ever and as time has shown, the scrutiny the pair have faced has subsided. In June 2025, Maday posted a touching anniversary post on Instagram, writing, “♾️ five years married ♾️ so much love, fun and gratitude 💘 what a life we have ! @ravensymone.”