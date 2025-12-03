Raven-Symoné once ended things with wife, Miranda Maday, over fears about their interracial relationship

Before Raven-Symoné tied the knot with her wife, Miranda Maday, in June 2020 during an intimate ceremony hosted in Debbie Allen’s backyard, she struggled with the pressures of being in an interracial relationship. In fact, the pair even split briefly.

While on the Monday, Dec. 1 episode of the “Wide Open with Ashlyn Harris” podcast, the 39-year-old actress and the 38-year-old former personal assistant opened up about their journey as a couple both in and out of the spotlight.

Early on in the conversation, Maday reveals that the “Raven’s Home” star once broke up with her. Further on she shares what led up to the brief split.

“When we got married, Raven kind of gave me a quick, ‘You know, this might be difficult.’ And when one of the reasons that she broke up with me was because she wasn’t ready to be with a white person,” Maday explained.

She added, “And I did not know that she was struggling with any of those feelings while we were dating, which made me sad when I found out because I felt like…there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Raven quickly interjected, “no,” to imply there wasn’t anything more Maday needed or could have done during that time.

Maday added, “There’s nothing I can do about my whiteness, but I could have just been more aware of what my partner was going through and maybe supported her better through that in some way.”

The couple also shared how part of what the “Black-ish” alum had been trying to prepare Maday for — the potential backlash and public scrutiny of their relationship — has manifested. From AI videos depicting them having arguments along racial lines to the constant hate Maday experiences from online critics, they have had to weather quite a lot together since easing into the public eye together over the last five years. Maday expressed her shock and frustrations with how often the hate is directed solely at her for being white.

“I’ve just been surprised by how many people, number one hate me just because of what I look like,” she expressed, to which Raven-Symoné replied, “Welcome to the party.”

A lot of the couple’s hate, they said, began once they launched their podcast “Tea Time w/ Raven and Miranda,” in 2021, where the couple hosts interviews and shares more of their life together and journey in the spotlight.

“I get a lot of ‘I’m Raven’s handler. I whitewash her. I’m a gold digger. I’m controlling. I don’t let Raven do anything by herself. You know, I talk too much. I over-talk. I interrupt,’” Maday said. “I mean, the sh— that I see and hear is overwhelming, and it’s kind of a shame because the truth of what’s happening is we’re a couple that’s trying to like grow, thrive, create content that people may resonate with, might be entertained by.”

Initially, even though it caused a minor rift between them, Raven-Symoné was hesitant to intervene on her wife’s behalf because of her own history growing up in the spotlight and learning over time that “the best thing to do is to turn to delete the app and keep going.”

However, when Maday started receiving death threats last November, the “War Dogz” star couldn’t hold her tongue any longer and came to Maday’s defense.

Since that moment, the pair has leaned into the personal philosophy Raven-Symoné has developed after decades in Hollywood. She explained that she’s learned to tune out online noise because it has no real impact on her career or life.

“I remember saying to her … ‘Did that prevent you from having these five pitch meetings and selling a show? Did that comment change anything in your life, other than your mental state, because you read it?’”