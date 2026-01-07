‘ICE murder’: Pressley rebukes Trump after Republicans block her subpoena for records in Minneapolis shooting

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley slammed President Donald Trump and Republicans and called Wednesday’s deadly shooting of a woman in Minneapolis an “ICE murder.”

The Massachusetts congresswoman, a member of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Government Reform, motioned to subpoena records and footage related to the shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent during an encounter with community protesters. However, Republicans on the panel, who control the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, blocked it.

Video footage circulated online depicts the woman in her vehicle just before driving away from federal law enforcement officers. Seconds later, an ICE agent standing alongside the driver’s seat fires three shots into the windshield. Good’s car then crashes into another parked vehicle. Though Trump and administration officials quickly defended the ICE shooting as “self-defense” and claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other elected officials, as part of the community, say the video proves otherwise.

“The murder of a woman in Minnesota by ICE agents in broad daylight is horrific and unacceptable. This harrowing tragedy should never have happened, and my heart breaks for the victim, their loved ones, and the entire Minnesota community,” said Rep. Pressley, a progressive lawmaker who has long advocated for the defunding of ICE.

“ICE is a rogue, violent agency that moves with reckless disregard for human life and due process, and it has no business in our communities. It must be abolished, and the agents involved must be held fully accountable,” the congresswoman said.

Rejecting the claims of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which accused Good of committing an “act of domestic terrorism,” Pressley asserted, “DHS’s claim that an agent shot in self-defense is a bold-faced lie and the video footage is damning.”

She continued, “But after I moved to subpoena all records and footage related to this killing, Republicans shamefully voted it down—demonstrating once again that they have never cared about law and order or keeping our communities safe.”

Pressley said Wednesday’s deadly shooting, which has re-traumatized the Minneapolis community that is still recovering from the aftermath of George Floyd’s police-involved murder in 2020, is a “despicable consequence of Donald Trump’s campaign of terror, fear, and demonization of vulnerable communities,” adding, “We cannot allow it to be normalized in America.”

The U.S. congresswoman said she is demanding a “thorough and independent” investigation into the shooting so that Good, her family and the public can “get the accountability and transparency they deserve.”

Echoing the calls of Minneapolis leaders, Pressley said, “It’s time for the Trump Administration to end its cruel, unlawful mass deportation agenda once and for all.”