Dems celebrate House passage to extend Obamacare subsidies, but will it become law?

Democrats, led by U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, are celebrating the passage of a bill on Thursday that would restore tax credits for Obamacare — a political battle that led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Jeffries called the measure, in which 17 Republicans joined all Democrats to pass the 230-196 vote, a “decisive victory” for Americans who rely on the now-expired health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), passed by President Barack Obama in 2010. The Democratic leader noted that restoring the tax credits would “prevent tens of millions from experiencing dramatically increased health care insurance premiums.”

“The Senate said it was impossible to do, but where I’m from, difficult takes a day and impossible takes a week,” said the Brooklyn congressman of the three-year tax credit extensions.

The Congressional Black Caucus, which applauded the “steadfast leadership” of Jeffries, said the Obamacare extensions would strengthen the country’s health care system and “provide meaningful relief to hardworking Americans.”

According to the Economic Policy Institute, not extending ACA tax credits will disproportionately harm Black Americans, who have long experienced disparities in health coverage. If Thursday’s bill is not passed by the U.S. Senate and signed into law by President Donald Trump, Black families would pay $740 million more in annual premium costs. The EPI reports that allowing the ACA credits to expire would also lead to more than 200 preventable Black deaths each year.

MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 03: Taylor Brown Wilson joins her mother Sonya Brown Wilson and other protesters in front of the office of Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) on August 3, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Despite the temporary good news for Democrats and Republicans who joined them, it remains to be seen if the U.S. Senate will pass the Health Care Affordability Act, introduced by U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, a registered nurse. In December, the Republican-controlled Senate voted down a bill to extend Obamacare subsidies for three years.

President Trump and most Republicans have long derided Obamacare and have repeatedly attempted to repeal it over the years. They have also largely opposed the idea of extending premium tax credits for healthcare patients in the U.S. marketplace.

“While President Trump and congressional Republicans—who have been hellbent on dismantling our nation’s health care system—continue to dismiss the affordability crisis as a hoax, Democrats have been laser-focused on delivering real solutions,” said the Congressional Black Caucus. “We are working to lower the cost of living, strengthen our health care system, and provide meaningful relief to hardworking Americans.”

Instead of extending ACA subsidies, which would cost $80 billion, President Trump has proposed an alternative healthcare plan that would issue funds directly to Americans to purchase their own health insurance.

Jeffries said the ACA bill has enough votes in the U.S. Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority. He urged Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune to hold a vote on the bill “immediately” and accused him of playing “procedural games.”

According to KFF, Obamacare enrollees could face an annual increase of up to $1,500, depending on their household income.