‘Sinners’ and ‘One Battle After Another’ lead the 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees

The nominees for this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards are in, and several high-profile performances were notably left out.

Leading the nominations is “One Battle After Another,” which emerged as the most-recognized film of the year and set a new single-year SAG record with 7 nominations, Variety reported. Still, the nominations announcement came with a few surprises, particularly the absence of Cynthia Erivo and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Erivo, who was widely expected to earn a nomination for her starring return in “Wicked: For Good,” was shut out of the SAG acting categories entirely. Johnson also failed to land a nomination for his dramatic performance in “The Smashing Machine,” despite early awards buzz.

The SAG Awards also excluded all foreign-language performances this year, sidelining several acclaimed international contenders.

Meanwhile, “Sinners” continued its awards momentum after director Ryan Coogler won Best Screenplay at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The film landed five SAG nominations, including nods for its ensemble and individual performances. Michael B. Jordan received a best actor nomination, while Miles Caton and Wunmi Mosaku earned supporting acting bids.

“One Battle After Another’s” nominations also included Chase Infiniti, whose performance has been a breakout this awards season.

On the television side, “Paradise” earned an acting nomination for Sterling K. Brown, though the series itself was overlooked in the ensemble category, a snub that has raised eyebrows given its strong critical reception. Similarly, Trammell Tillman failed to secure an individual nomination despite widespread praise for his performance, even as “Severance” landed an ensemble nod.

Erivo’s SAG shutout comes on the heels of being similarly blocked from the Critics’ Choice Awards. While she is nominated at the Golden Globes on Sunday — though she is not expected to attend — the omissions stand in contrast to last year, when her performance as Elphaba earned both Oscar and SAG recognition.

The 32nd Annual Screen Actor Awards (which have been renamed the Annual Actor Awards) will stream live on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix.