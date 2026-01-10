Zendaya gets her 10th wax figure and the internet can’t agree if it looks like her

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Zendaya is living in rarefied air. But her newest wax figure is proving that even the highest honors can come with a side of controversy.

On Jan. 7, the movie star unveiled her 10th wax figure, this time at Madame Tussauds New York. Inspired by the custom Bottega Veneta look she wore to a February 2024 Mexico City fan event for “Dune: Part Two”, the figure also includes a subtle but notable detail: a replica of her engagement ring from fiancé Tom Holland.

Behind the scenes, the process was anything but casual. According to the museum, the figure was crafted using hundreds of measurements and reference photos taken over multiple sittings dating back to Zendaya’s first wax figure in 2015. A team of 20 artists spent a whole year sculpting the latest version, following Madame Tussauds’ famously meticulous approach.

“Zendaya has earned her place among today’s most recognizable and respected stars,” said Tiago Mogadouro, general manager of Madame Tussauds New York, in a press release. “This figure is a tribute to her lasting impact on both entertainment and fashion.”

Still, once photos of the figure hit social media, the internet did what it does best: debate.

Some fans weren’t convinced that the likeness was accurate. “It’s good if you only stare at it for like four seconds,” one user wrote on X, while another bluntly added, “Something’s off.” Others went further, saying the museum “did her dirty.”

But the criticism wasn’t unanimous. Plenty of fans came to the figure’s defense, calling the backlash exaggerated. “Why is everyone hating?” one person posted. “This one actually looks good.” Another chimed in, “The wax figure hate is so forced and cringe — this literally looks like Zendaya.”

Zendaya herself hasn’t commented on the latest iteration, but she has been vocal in the past about what the honor means to her. When her first figures debuted in Orlando and San Francisco in 2015, she called the moment “a major, major honor,” adding that it was especially meaningful to be represented in the Bay Area, where she’s from.

Love it or side-eye it, the reaction reveals more about Zendaya’s cultural significance than it does about wax artistry.