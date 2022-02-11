Fans react to Zendaya’s Madame Tussauds wax figure reveal

Fans of the 'Euphoria' actress took to social media to respond to the wax rendering

Zendaya has achieved another milestone in her career. The Euphoria star has been immortalized by Madame Tussauds. A life-size wax figure of the Emmy winner is almost ready for display at the world-famous museum in London.

Though images of Zendaya’s figure hit the internet earlier this week, it will be officially unveiled at Madame Tussauds later this month, where it will have a permanent place in the museum’s award party zone. The figure finds Zendaya dressed in a pink suit wearing diamond earrings, a slicked-back hairdo, and with her hand on her hip.

Z E N D A Y A ✨ pic.twitter.com/iJOO191CeP — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) February 8, 2022

“Zendaya just exudes cool. Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues,” said Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London. “She is unapologetically herself — and we, along with her fans, love that about her. With rumors circulating that Zendaya is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better.”

Those rumors are based on reports that Zendaya and her British boyfriend and Spiderman co-star Tom Holland have purchased a $4 million home in Richmond, near London.

The reveal of Zendaya’s wax figure online has sparked reactions from fans, many of whom aren’t pleased. They took to social media to express how they felt about Madame Tussaud’s rendering of Zendaya.

Others commented on the choice of clothing on Zendaya’s wax figure. Although it’s based on an outfit Zendaya wore in 2016 for the Humane Society of the To The Rescue Gala, some say it makes her look more like a flight attendant than a chic celebrity.

Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant — Nabielah (@nabielah_smada) February 10, 2022

Why tf does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant? WTF — 𝓓𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓮🕊💙 (@donnieFzbod) February 10, 2022

Other social media users have even goes as far as saying the wax figure reminds them of a cast member from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The eyes and nose are bigger than Zendaya's. This has stronger features and strangely makes me think of a contestant on Rupaul's show. — Cathy Snoggles (@CathySnoggles) February 11, 2022

A few Twitter users say that the figure reminds them of Kylie Jenner.

Yeah it kinda looks like zendaya and kylie jenners love child — Emily whitworth (@Emilywhitwort15) February 11, 2022

At first sight, I would agree that looks like Kylie Jenner on front the Forbes magazine page in Pink suit instead… — Sparky (@followsparkyb) February 11, 2022

Still, others had mixed responses.

Zendaya is so beautiful and it's a damn shame her wax figure looks like she's had a long day at the office and she *does not* like the service she received when she went to pick up her take-out, and now she wants to speak to everyone's manager. pic.twitter.com/pdribRopIh — Stephanie McCown 🏳️‍🌈 (@StephanieMick75) February 10, 2022

This is the third wax figure rendition of Zendaya at Madame Tussauds. In 2015, she approved of the first two in a ceremony in San Francisco.

