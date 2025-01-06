Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged!

Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially engaged!

On Sunday evening, the actress arrived on the Golden Globes red carpet in a burnt-orange custom Louis Vuitton gown. However, attention was also drawn to her left ring finger, where she wore a large East-West 5.02-carat solitaire diamond speculated to be from the engagement section of celebrity jewelry designer Jessica McCormack’s line.

The red carpet look garnered comparisons to legendary Black Hollywood screen sirens while also fueling engagement rumors. Law Roach, Zendaya’s long-time stylist, confirmed that Diahann Carroll, Eartha Kitt, Dorothy Dandridge, and Joyce Bryant inspired the look. In the caption of an Instagram post celebrating the look, he wrote, “In honor of Diahann, Eartha, [Dorothy] and Joyce.” In a subsequent look, it was revealed that on the left side of her ribcage, Zendaya sports a tattoo of a tiny letter “t,” presumably for “Tom.”

On Monday, a “family source” confirmed the couple’s engagement to People magazine. A source close to the pair told the outlet Holland had been planning to propose to the “Challengers” star “for a while” and shared the big news with friends around the New Year’s holiday.

“He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” the source said.

Before fans of the 28-year-old actress’ style start their daydreaming, the couple are not planning to “rush” into wedding planning.

“They will just enjoy things for now,” the source told the publication, adding, “They are both busy with work projects.”

Some of these upcoming projects include teaming up again for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which is scheduled for release in 2026.

After starring together in Marvel’s “Spider-Man” in 2017, Zendaya and Holland, also 28, were romantically linked despite claiming they were just friends. The two finally confirmed their romance in 2021. Since then, Holland has expressed why he doesn’t often appear alongside Zendaya during major appearances.

“It’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” he told Men’s Health magazine in a recent interview.

Speaking to People, the source said, “Tom’s always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it’s official — she really is!”