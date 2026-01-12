Netflix reality stars Amber Desiree ‘AD’ Smith and Ollie Sutherland reveal they welcomed their baby

Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland are officially parents.

On Monday, Jan. 12, the 34-year-old reality star revealed in her first Instagram post in more than a month that she and Sutherland have welcomed a baby girl. Smith shared the news in a carousel of photos documenting her pregnancy journey from early bump snapshots to a glimpse of her just days after giving birth.

“A few of my favorite bump pics from 1 month pregnant to 4 days postpartum,” the “Love Is Blind” alum wrote in the caption.

The post begins with Smith cradling a small bump and continues with photos of her belly growing throughout her pregnancy. The images capture the mom-to-be on the move—at events, while traveling, in the gym, and during major milestones, including the couple’s intimate elopement—before closing with a postpartum photo of Smith.

“I wish I could add more, but these will do for now,” she continued. “I hope everyone had a happy and safe holiday season, I’ll be creeping back onto social media bit by bit.”

While the baby does not appear in the carousel and Smith did not share the newborn’s name or additional details, she reassured fans that their little one has arrived.

“PS I miss y’all, thanks for checking up on me! We’re all happy and healthy,” she wrote.

Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland. (Photo credit: AD Instagram)

Smith and Sutherland, also 34, first revealed they were expecting their first child together in May 2025, sharing a cinematic pregnancy announcement on Instagram shortly after announcing their engagement in March.

The post featured a video of the couple walking toward each other as Monica’s “Angel of Mine” played in the bakground. After clasping hands and strolling up a picturesque rolling green hill, Sutherland twirled Smith before gently placing his hand on her stomach—subtly revealing her baby bump. The montage included a shot of their ultrasound and a few sweet moments of the pair kissing before the video ended. In July, the couple announced they were expecting a girl with a gender reveal featuring two bouquets of flowers.

“Never knew how special this moment would be,” the “What the Reality?” podcast host wrote at the time.

After Smith starred on “Love Is Blind” and Sutherland appeared on “Love Is Blind UK”—with both journeys ending in heartbreak—the pair found love during Season 3 of Netflix’s “Perfect Match.” Following a romantic beachside proposal, the two tied the knot in October.

Since Smith shared the joyful new update in the wee hours of Monday morning, congratulations have been pouring in.

“Beautiful at every stage!!! Congrats on the birth of your sweetest love,” R&B singer Melanie Fiona wrote.

Model and TV host Kamie Crawford left a slew of teary-eyed smiling emojis along with hearts.

Content creator Keara Wilson added, “Awww congratulations mama!!! Soak in all those newborn snuggles.”