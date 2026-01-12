Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors receive Guinea citizenship after DNA tests

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors have become citizens of Guinea after tracing their ancestry to the West African nation.

During a private ceremony on Friday, Jan. 9, the 44-year-old actress and the 36-year-old actor—who are currently traveling through the country—were awarded citizenship, ABC News reported.

Speaking to BBC News, the “Creed” star said the honor would allow the newlyweds to “bridge the gap,” bringing together their stories as entertainers and as members of the African diaspora.

“We just want to say thank you so much,” the “Harlem” alum added, marking their first trip to Guinea.

According to the outlet, the event—organized by the Ministry of Culture—took place at a tourist and cultural centre, Gbassi Kolo, and included traditional dance and music performances, including on the famed djembe drums.

Djiba Diakité, Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidency, presented the passports to the Hollywood couple on behalf of President Mamadi Doumbouya.

“We both believe that you are among the worthy sons and daughters of Guinea to represent our country and the red and green flag throughout the world,” he said.

Good and Majors, who married in March 2025, are the latest Black celebrities from the United States to receive citizenship from an African nation. In July 2025, Ciara received citizenship in Benin. The year prior, Stevie Wonder was granted Ghanaian citizenship. Samuel L. Jackson received Gabonese citizenship in 2019, and Tiffany Haddish was famously granted citizenship in Eritrea, the country her late father was from.

In 2019, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo invited members of the African diaspora to “come home” to mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in North America in 1619. Since then, hundreds of people have answered the call—some tracing their ancestry, others relocating to the continent, like singer Kelis did recently with her children.

Last year, Ghana naturalized 524 African Americans, ABC News reported.