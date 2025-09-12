Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, and his mom share how they formed such a strong bond during such a tumultuous time

After six months of marriage, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors (and their respective families) are all smiles.

On Thursday, September 11, the 45-year-old actress and the 36-year-old actor appeared on the “Tamron Hall” show alongside Majors’ mother to discuss their new lifestyle brand, Honor Culture, their nuptials, and the next chapter.

“I’ve been married for six months and it has been the most magical, the most beautiful, the most healing, the most growth I’ve ever experienced in my life,” said the “Magazine Dreams” star.

Good revealed the couple had actually gotten their marriage license in Texas a year ago.

“We had been trying to elope for about a year in our mom’s living room in Texas,” she said. “But what’s interesting is, once we knew, we knew, and once we knew we were absolutely positive.”

When asked about his recent comments that the “Harlem” alum “looks after his heart,” he added, “We’re one, you know.”

“She is her own person. She is her own independent lioness, and I’m hers,” he continued. “And because of that, she guards me [and] my heart, my mind, my peace, my peace. I think that’s the biggest thing, because if I’m not clear, she just steadies the waters, you know, and that’s a hard job to do.”

Good and Majors were first romantically linked in May of 2023 during a tumultuous time in Majors’ life. Two months prior, in March 2023, the “Creed” actor was arrested after being accused of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in New York. In December 2023, Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment, and the following April, he was sentenced to complete a 52-week domestic violence intervention program instead of jail time.

Despite widespread scrutiny and backlash, both from the public and within their personal circles, the couple deepened their relationship, getting engaged in November 2024 and in March, marrying during an intimate ceremony officiated by his mom at their home in California just a few months later.

While on “Tamron Hall,” they shared never-before-seen footage from their ceremony and photos from a recent sunny tropical family vacation that brought both sides together and was an absolute “vibe” according to them. Majors, who is already the father of a 12-year-old girl from a previous relationship, and Good also hinted that they are looking to have more children in the near future.

However, Majors admitted that at the time their relationship first began amid his assault case, he had plenty on his mind.

“I don’t think my mind was in that space at all,” he confessed. “I think my heart and my spirit were the clearest thing going on, because trying to keep up with what’s being said, what’s happening here. What’s this lawyer saying? What they gonna do? Who dropped this? Who did that? Right? That’s all in my mind. That’s all my education, my life experience, trying to sort that, sort that out.”

He added, “Meanwhile, yes, my heart is breaking because what’s going on. But a part of my heart and a part of my spirit is attracted and is being called to this person.”

Good, who was fresh off a divorce from DeVon Franklin at the time, expressed similar sentiments around how chaotic it was on the onset.

“The thing that kept coming into my spirit was learning how to dance in the rain,” she noted. “This season is going to happen whether we want it to or not. How do we spend this time? We actively choose to spend this time growing. We actively choose to spend this time healing. We actively choose to go to therapy. We actively choose to confide in each other and have real conversations that, regardless if we end up together or not, will be life-shifting conversations for who we are as human beings.”