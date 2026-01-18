A$AP Rocky brings Thundercat and Danny Elfman to ‘SNL’ performance



A$AP Rocky made his long-awaited ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut this weekend, delivering new music and a surprise sketch appearance just a day after releasing his first album in eight years.



On Saturday, Jan. 17, Rocky served as the musical guest for the ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode hosted by actor Finn Wolfhard. For his first performance of the night, the Harlem rapper performed “Punk Rocky,” a track from his newly released album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’.

Not content to simply perform the song, the talented multi-hyphenate put on a full show for the audience, mirroring the music video for the song. Using a microphone disguised as a megaphone, and pink curlers forming a faux hawk down the middle of his signature braids, the father of three rapped and danced in front of a fake garage, backed by a chaotic group of dancers, kicking and throwing trash around the stage. Observant viewers may have also recognized Thundercat playing bass and Danny Elfman on the drums during the set, which ended when a muscle-bound man single-handedly knocked out all of the dancers before throwing Rocky against the back “wall” with a fake blow.



He later returned to the stage for a medley of “Helicopter” and the album’s title track.



Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, also popped up in a sketch during the episode, appearing alongside Wolfhard in a bit centered on a teen-run podcast about snacks known as the “Snackhomiez.” The sketch featured cast members Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, and Veronika Slowikowska, with a surprise appearance from Sabrina Carpenter. In the sketch, Rocky proclaims his own Rap Snacks Fashion Killa Dilla Pickle as his goated snack for 2026.

Following the show, Rocky was photographed in NYC, accompanied by his partner Rihanna, undoubtedly by his side to support his ‘SNL’ appearance.

Saturday marks the rapper’s first musical guest debut on the show. He previously made a cameo during a May 2018 sketch called “Friendos” featuring the evening’s host, Donald Glover, alongside ‘SNL’ regulars Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson. The Migos parody found the trio at a therapist’s office to work out their differences. Rocky was in the waiting room when the group exited the session.

‘Don’t Be Dumb’ arrived Friday, Jan. 16, via A$AP Worldwide and RCA Records, marking Rocky’s first full-length project since 2018. The album includes the previously released singles “Punk Rocky” and “Helicopter,” both of which he performed on ‘SNL,’ and features a wide-ranging list of collaborators, including Doechii, Gorillaz, Jon Batiste, Will.i.am, and Tyler, The Creator.

The project also stands out visually. Its cover art was designed by filmmaker Tim Burton, depicting six of Rocky’s signature personas rendered in Burton’s unmistakable style, according to a press release.

‘Saturday Night Live’ airs Saturday nights at 11:30 pm EST on NBC. ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ is available now on streaming platforms and for purchase.