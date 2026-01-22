‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Mary Cosby reveals where she stands after her son’s arrest: ‘I have to step back so that he can learn’

Mary Cosby is sharing where things stand with her 23-year-old son, Robert Jr., following his arrest in Utah on Nov. 9.

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the 53-year-old “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star opened up after emotional clips of her son’s struggles aired during part two of the franchise’s reunion.

After the footage moved the reality TV star to tears, reunion host Andy Cohen asked what exactly was making her so emotional, and Cosby pointed to the scenes involving her son.

Robert Jr. made headlines in early November after he was arrested following an incident on Nov. 9 at his now-ex wife Alexiana Smokoff’s home.

Cosby explained that the family “filed a restraining order against him, and he went back anyway, thinking that she wants him to come back and save her. I don’t know where he’s getting that from. Delusional.”

She continued, “And every time he’d go back over there, they would call the police, and they’d arrest him, and this time they tased him.”

After pleading guilty to eight charges, including assault, criminal trespass, and violation of a protective order, Robert Jr. is being held without bail until his sentencing on Feb. 3. His plea came one day after Smokoff filed for divorce after roughly three years together.

However, despite her son’s circumstances, the minister is remaining positive.

“I’m not worried about him,” she said, adding, “I know he’s somewhere where he’s not using.”

During season five of the popular Bravo franchise, Cosby revealed her son’s struggles with addiction and mental health during a gut-wrenching sit-down the pair filmed together. Many praised the Real Housewife and her son for their honesty, noting the moment marked a dramatic and deeply humanizing turn for Cosby, whose demeanor on the show has often come off like a curmudgeon and, at times, mean. The scene even caught the attention of Rihanna, who reportedly reached out to Cosby personally to offer support.

Speaking about how she’s handling things now during Tuesday night’s reunion, Cosby explained that she’s been taking a step back.

“I have to step back so that he can learn, and he can make his own decision,” she said. “Unfortunately, he’s learning the hard way, but I’m okay with it. It’s just, you don’t wanna see your kid suffer, but I know it’s good, and I’d rather him be there than dead.”

That step back has also included her and her husband, Robert Sr., forgoing visits to him.

“I can’t go to the jail, Andy, that’s a little weird,” she admitted when the host asked if she had.

“I don’t want to look at my child behind the glass,” she added. “He calls me every day, and I’m basically preaching to him. I’m like, ‘You’re going through this, but you have to realize that God is allowing it, and if God allowed it, then it’s for your good. This will help you to change, and you’ve got to change.’”