Mary Cosby is back: 5 moments from her grand return to ‘RHOSLC’

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" returned for season 4 on Tuesday night, with Mary Cosby back in the fold after leaving the show before its third season.

Welcome back, Mary Cosby. The OG cast member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” made her grand return to the popular franchise in Tuesday night’s season 4 premiere, diving right back into the drama-filled world of the popular reality TV series.

As theGrio previously reported, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” splashed onto the scene in 2020 as the latest city inducted into the Bravo reality TV mega-franchise. Anchored by the cast members’ separate and unique relationships to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (many have ties to or have been ex-communicated from the Mormon Church), the series became yet another hit for the network, captivating audiences with fresh dynamics, real drama and snowy landscapes.

Mary Cosby of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” (Photo by Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo)

One of the biggest (and most controversial) stars of the series when it premiered was Mary Cosby. The sole Black castmember when the show premiered, Cosby became known for her zany one-liners, unconventional life (yes, she is married to her step-grandfather) and in the second season, faced an array of unsavory rumors regarding her church. While in the hot seat for most of season 2, Cosby skipped out on the season’s reunion, leaving much of her storyline and tension with the other women unresolved, before she announced her departure from the series.

While she sat out of the show’s polarizing third season, Cosby is officially back in the show’s current year, which premiered Tuesday night on Bravo.

Here are our top five Mary Cosby moments from the episode below:

Mary and Meredith

Thank you, Meredith Marks. Mary’s first scene back on our screens is with her fellow castmember Meredith Marks. The jewelry designer and entrepreneur is the only woman in the group who kept in contact with Cosby after she departed from the series, something Cosby immediately tells the audience in her first confessional.

Fans may remember that toward the end of her tenure on the series, the only person in her corner was Marks. In the episode, Cosby meets Marks at her jewelry store in Park City, Utah, before they both grab some food to catch up with each other.

Catching up with Mary

Over lunch, the two housewives catch up on all that has occurred in their lives, with Cosby filling Marks in on life being hard for her.

Meredith Marks and Mary Cosby of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” (Photo by Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo)

When asked about her husband, Robert Sr., Cosby curiously reveals that he just returned from Las Vegas. “He was out there for quite a time, maybe six months,” she said in a confessional. When an off-camera producer asked Cosby how her husband being away was for her, she simply said with a smile, “It was good.”

Her son (may) be married?

In an already viral moment, Cosby states that her son has a girlfriend whom he may or may not be married to. “Robert Jr. has a girlfriend, but everyone is telling me that it’s his wife,” Cosby said to a producer in a confessional.

When a producer asked Cosby if she has asked her son, who lives in the same house as her, if he is indeed married, she simply says she, “hasn’t had a chance.”

And what about Jen Shah?

Of course, Cosby couldn’t check in with the group without asking about Jen Shah. The “OG” of the series, as theGrio previously reported, found herself in major legal trouble and was arrested on camera while shooting the second season of the series. She eventually pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges and is currently serving a five-year prison sentence.

Cosby immediately asks Marks about Shah, who replies saying there is “nothing to say about it” now that Shah has pleaded guilty and is serving her time, and that “everyone can start healing and moving forward now.”

Cosby, who found herself frequently at odds with Shah, said in a confessional that she is interested to see what it will be like now that Shah is gone. “She was the big elephant in the room,” she added.

Right into the drama

Marks wasted no time bringing Cosby back into the group, as all of the women including Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose reacted to seeing Cosby again after over a year. Once back in with these ladies, it was like Cosby had never left, already giving her zany (and often shady) observations of the women while also getting into the mix of the drama in the group.

In one scene, Cosby reconnects with Gay, who at one point was closest to Shah. Cosby talks to Gay about how she feels now that Shah’s gone, while also not letting her off the hook for being so close to the now-infamous woman.

While there is still an entire season left to watch everything unfold, one thing is for certain with Cosby back in the fray: expect the unexpected.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo, with episodes streaming next day on Peacock.

