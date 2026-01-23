Regina King is exploring new ways to connect with her late son Ian through wine, and an unexpected link to the Obamas

Regina King is dedicated to keeping her late son, Ian Alexander, Jr.’s memory alive. As she navigates the cyclical journey of grief, the actress revealed how small moments and details have helped her feel closer to her son. During her recent appearance on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s “IMO Podcast,” viewers got a glimpse of one of those special moments as King, her sister Reina, and the podcast’s hosts chatted over a glass of wine from the brand dedicated to her son.

“I wanna say [thank you] publicly to Malia and Sasha, for being great friends of Ian’s,” King shared, revealing how she and Mrs. Obama did not originally know about the their children’s friendship. “We didn’t even know. Ian’s cooking dinner and he’s just telling me he’s cooking dinner for some girl name Sasha. So, I’m just thinking it’s some girl named Sasha that his friend was dating.”

“So it’s beautiful to be able to share a bottle of Ian’s wine with you all and my sister,” she noted.

King’s son, whom she shared with Ian Alexander, Sr., died by suicide at the age of 26 in January 2022. Through the years, the award-winning actress has been very open about her journey with grief. However, last year, King poured her love for her son into a new business venture, “MianU,” a wine brand rooted in Ian’s legacy.

“You hear people talk about what their kids are doing, and, you know, Ian and I, our memories kind of stopped for a bit. And so, trying to find ways to create new memories with Ian,” she shared, reflecting on the brand. “Ian introduced me to so many things. Malia and Sasha will tell you this: when Ian discovers something, he wants to share it, and he wants to tell you all about it.”

MianU’s signature product is a “vibrant orange wine crafted to complement everything from casual gatherings to special celebrations,” inspired by one of the many introductions Ian fostered in his mother’s life.

“It was lan who first introduced me to orange wine,” King shared as previously reported by theGrio. “It’s playful and complex flavors capture his taste and talent for transforming everyday moments into something exceptional. Inspired by lan’s deep love for art, flavor, and the people around him, I created a wine that celebrates the beauty of connection.”

“MianU isn’t just about wine – it’s about crafting experiences that remind us of the importance of community, creativity, and joy. It’s a wine born out of love, driven by Ian’s passion for living life fully, and designed to inspire others to do the same,” she continued.

Just as King praised Sasha and Malia, Obama praised Ian and his upbringing.

“[Ian] was that first bright light of connection for them here. They spoke to us so glowingly about all the things that you know that are special about him. His creative mind, his openness. You know, the way he makes people feel special and seen,” Obama told King. “And I just am grateful to you for raising a young man that provided that space for my girls.”

“Ian, was one of the first friends Malia and Sasha made when they moved to L.A. Regina raised him to be such a kind, thoughtful, and grounded young man. Thank you, @iamreginaking, for sharing his story with us,” the former first lady added in a caption on Instagram.