Venus Williams reveals the three things she considered before marrying Andrea Preti

There are just three things that matter when it comes to finding a life partner, according to Venus Williams, and her husband, Andrea Preti, checks all three boxes.

Venus and her sister Serena Williams sat down with Preti for the latest episode of their podcast, “Stockton Street,” in a conversation recorded the morning of the couple’s glamorous wedding festivities in Palm Beach, Florida, in December. During the episode, Venus dressed in an elegant bridal look, shared the top three qualities she looks for in a partner.

For the 45-year-old tennis champion, it comes down to good values, having a job, and, especially, coming from a good family. She emphasized that marriage often means joining families, not just individuals.

“You marry [one’s] family. That’s why I always tell people, when you get married and you’re thinking about a relationship for eternity, it’s about good family, good values, has a job,” Venus said. “People have to work, so if they don’t work, it could present a problem, depending on your situation. But those are the three most important things.”

Andrea Preti and Venus Williams arrive at the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

She added, “Of course, attraction has to be there, but you can be attracted to someone because of their family, their values, and because they take care of themselves.”

While attraction can grow from many different aspects of a person, Venus noted that a lack of work ethic could create challenges over time. More importantly, she stressed that marrying into a “chaotic and tough family” can negatively affect a couple’s dynamic, adding pressure to a relationship.

Thankfully, that’s not the case for the newlyweds, who spoke warmly about being embraced by her loved ones.

“Your family is incredible,” the 37-year-old Italian film producer and model said. “You made me feel, from the first time, part of it. A new brother. I always felt safe with all of you girls. With Isha, [Yetunde], [Lyndrea], and after also being with your mom, she treats me like a son. So it’s very easy to stay around you girls, and around the kids … This is what I’ve always wanted from my family and what I was wishing for.”

After meeting during Milan Fashion Week in 2024, Williams and Preti got engaged in January 2025 and tied the knot across two celebrations. Following an intimate ceremony in Italy, they marked their marriage with a week of festivities at her home in Palm Beach, featuring an array of bridal fashion, a party bus, epic luxury events, a yacht outing, and more.