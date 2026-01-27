‘All the Queen’s Men’ creator Christian Keyes sent a cease-and-desist by Skyh Black’s legal team

The drama surrounding the cast and crew of the BET+ original series starring Eva Marcelle, “All the Queen’s Men,” continues.

After claiming that one of the show’s stars, Skyh Black, who plays Amp “Addiction” Anthony, would show up to set under the influence in a Facebook post, the show’s creator—actor, model, and writer Christian Keyes—has now been hit with a cease-and-desist from Black’s legal team, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, which obtained a copy of the legal document, Black has hired Marty Singer’s legal team and is demanding that Keyes retract his statements and issue a public apology. The letter reportedly states this is the producer’s “first and last chance to avoid litigation.”

Last month, after the network announced the fifth season would be the show’s last, Keyes — whose series is based on his book “Ladies Night” and follows a fierce male strip club owner in Atlanta — uploaded a video to Facebook explaining the show’s cancellation while also sharing plans to expand the universe through spinoffs with another network.

Christian Keyes speaks onstage during the premiere screening for the new BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios’ scripted series “All The Queen’s Men” on September 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET )

He also spoke candidly about his frustrations with Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry Studios, claiming they “ruined” his show with “weird” storylines, and revealed which characters would not be returning in the franchise’s next chapter — including Black. The reason, he said, was the actor’s alleged conduct on set, claiming he would show up inebriated.

“You don’t get to show up inebriated and brag about it, so yeah … Alvester Black won’t be back. Skyh won’t be back. He will be written out for that and other reasons,” Keyes said in the video, which began with him playing a tiny violin. “Like you don’t laugh in my face about how high you are on my show.”

According to TMZ, Black’s legal team called the statements about him “textbook defamation” and suggested Keyes may have made them to distract from allegations about his own conduct on set. Keyes has been accused of “bullying” cast members, including Black, who claims Keyes once yelled at him and accused him of being “high as a kite” in front of hundreds of cast and crew members.

Skyh Black attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In the video, Keyes acknowledged being “abrasive” in one instance involving an actor.

“I had to check an actor about adlibbing. I could have done it gentler; it was a bit abrasive,” he said. “The guy filed a workplace harassment claim — a false workplace harassment claim — because I checked for adlibbing on my show, and then he later retracted. He’ll be gone, and I think he knows that as well.”

He added, “You’re not supposed to be adlibbing, and this is my show. This isn’t the stand-up comedy hour.”

After teasing potential expansions of the “ATQM” world — including a Vegas residency inspired by the franchise launching in real life alongside one in the show — Keyes reiterated that as he moves the franchise forward, he cannot have issues like alleged on-set intoxication due to insurance risks and other concerns.

Julia Pace Mitchell, Candace Maxwell, Donny Rogers Carrington, Skyh Black, Eva Marcille, Christian Keyes, Keith Swift Jr. and Racquel Palmer attend the premiere screening for the new BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios’ scripted series “All The Queen’s Men” on September 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET )

Addressing Tyler Perry Studios, he said he didn’t have much authority over the project.

“At [Tyler Perry Studios] I didn’t really have any real authority. They didn’t respect the fact that I was executive producer and creator. They always treated it like it was Tyler’s show,” he continued.

“I will be glad to take this wonderful creation somewhere where it will be celebrated and where I will be celebrated. Or at least accepted.”

Addressing his relationship with Perry, Keyes said he hadn’t worked directly with him since 2007 and claimed Perry attempted to take his “created by” credit when the studio initially removed it, prompting him to involve the Writers Guild of America.

“Why would you try to steal from another Black creative and you said you’re pro-Black? It’s corny and it’s lame,” he said.

Since the cease-and-desist, Keyes has removed the original post but has not issued a public apology. Though the video is no longer on his page, clips continue to circulate online from accounts not directly affiliated with him.