Tyler Perry signs multi-year deal with BET

More Tyler Perry content is coming to BET. The media mogul signed a multi-year deal with BET media group, which includes the renewal of eight of his series as well as the order of a new show, “Route 187.”

Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry’s “Mea Culpa” Premiere at The Paris Theatre on Feb.15, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix) Credit: Photo byNoam Galai / Getty Images for Netflix

Under the deal, “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” is renewed for an eighth season while “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” are each renewed for a sixth season, per Variety. “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” is renewed for its twelfth overall season (sixth on BET) as well. The deal also includes renewals of his BET+ offerings, including “Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” Tyler Perry’s Bruh” and “All The Queen’s Men.”

BET Media Group President/CEO Scott Mills shared in a statement, “Tyler Perry is simply without rival as a creator of content that powerfully resonates with audiences across genres, formats, and platforms.” Mills added, “Our programming partnership with Tyler – undoubtedly the largest deal ever in the industry with a Black creator – has been hugely successful; delivering the number one series across all TV among Black audiences and five of the top 10 series on cable among Black viewers.”

“We are thrilled to extend our extraordinary relationship with Tyler and to continue to be the home of the largest and most diverse collection of new Tyler Perry content for years to come,” the statement concludes.

The new series, “Route 187,” is a scripted offering with Perry serving as executive producer, director and writer. According to Variety, it is believed to be, “a crime drama about violence that takes place on a bus route.”

Recommended Stories

“Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen,” Perry said in a statement. “I’m grateful to our loyal audiences for watching week after week and engaging these stories.”

As theGrio previously reported, this is one of many deals Perry has throughout the industry, including his recent first-look TV series deal with Netflix. The “Mea Culpa” creator also has a features deal with the streamer and Prime Video.