‘These dating streets are ugly’: DeVon Franklin recalls he immediately jumped on dating apps after divorcing Meagan Good

DeVon Franklin continues to let the world in on his healing process after a much-publicized divorce.

The motivational speaker, author and film producer is set to release a new Audible original titled “Be True: My Journey from Breakdown to Breakthrough,” on Thursday (Jan. 29) and in a preview clip, he uploaded a snippet to his TikTok stories, diving even further into where his heart and mind were at as he initially contemplated divorce from actress Meagan Good.

“Even thinking of the question was terrifying,” Franklin told the crowd. “Even having the thought put me in a state of disbelief and absolute fear. I never thought that I would contemplate it. Better yet, I never thought that I would even do it. But now I’m at the edge of considering it.”

Franklin mentioned the “dilemma” he was facing at the time. He and Good had been married for a decade at that point, had written self-help books, and had carved out the concept of being “relationship goals” for aspirational couples. But in 2022, with his marriage on the rocks, Franklin made the difficult decision to end it.

Ultimately, divorce prompted two things for Franklin: the “ego death” of the persona he had publicly crafted for millions of people and getting back into the dating world after years away.

“I got Jesus, a therapist, and unlimited data,” he joked with the audience. “So we’re gonna figure it out.”

The dating world wasn’t exactly kind to Franklin. At one point, he recalled being “ghostfished,” a combination of being ghosted and catfished, by a woman on Snapchat, with whom he exchanged messages for over five months, but never saw her. He also recalled encountering a woman he found himself enamored of, thanks to a thirst trap she left up on Instagram, but soon realized it was a “red flag” for him.

“I just found it very interesting that I’m out here decluttering my DMs like a good boy, per her request, and meanwhile she’s got the storefront looking like buy-one, slide in free,” he said.

Franklin’s vulnerability in discussing his divorce comes months after the revelation that he rented a Los Angeles hotel room for a year after his divorce to figure things out for himself.

“I had to retrace my steps, and so often it’s very easy when you go through something to point to the other person and say, ‘Well what they didn’t do,’ but that really doesn’t do anybody any good,” he told Cam Newton on Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast. “And I realized that’s not going to help me. I got to look at, ‘Well, what did I do? What was my role here? What are the things that are opportunities for growth? But part of it was just sitting in it and feeling it and not being afraid to see.”

Both Franklin and Good are in different chapters in their lives, as both have not only remarried, Franklin with fitness instructor Maria Castillo and Good with fellow actor Jonathan Majors, but are also celebrating new paths in their lives. For Franklin, that includes letting those who are divorced know that things aren’t over once you make one of the toughest decisions of your life.