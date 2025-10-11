DeVon Franklin reveals he lived in a hotel for a year after divorce from Meagan Good: ‘How did I get here?’

Devon Franklin has done some healing after his split from actress Meagan Good, revealing that in his grief, he spent one year living out of a West Hollywood hotel.

The Boaz & Ruth producer, pastor and motivational speaker appeared as a guest of Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast and opened up about what led to the dissolution of his first marriage.

Franklin admitted to struggling to “see the future” with Good as the marriage began to break down. Around the 18-minute mark of the episode, he opens up on what he calls “turmoil.”

“But I knew that where I was and kind of what was going on in the turmoil I was in that I had to do something,” Franklin told the former NFL MVP. “So part of the choice and the process began at that point in time. Making a decision to do something. Making a decision that I believe would be in my best interest by emotional health, mental health, physical health, all of spiritual health.”

Franklin readily admits he had to “sit” with the fact that his 10-year marriage to Good was ending and in the process, checked into a West Hollywood hotel where he would live for an entire year.

“And I would come in and there was a chair that overlooked Sunset as people would be driving up and down. And I would just sit there and I would look out the window and say, ‘How did I get here?'”

Franklin didn’t place the blame on his ex-wife, but rather squarely on himself.

“I had to retrace my steps, and so often it’s very easy when you go through something to point to the other person and say, ‘Well what they didn’t do,’ but that really doesn’t do anybody any good,” he said. “And I realized that’s not going to help me. I got to look at, ‘Well what did I do? What was my role here? What are the things that are opportunities for growth? But part of it was just sitting in it and feeling it and not being afraid to see.”

Readily admitting his hurt, Franklin would find love again with fitness coach Maria Castillo. The two got engaged in February of 2025 and were wed in August. Good moved on from the divorce as well, marrying actor Jonathan Majors after a much-publicized romance.

See Franklin’s full conversation with Newton below.