Sha’Carri Richardson faces speeding charges in Florida

Sha’Carri Richardson, one of the fastest women to ever run on a track, recently got in trouble for her speed. This week, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist was pulled over by a traffic enforcement deputy for allegedly driving over 100 mph.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Richardson was “dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists,” as reported by the New York Times. She was ultimately arrested and charged with “Dangerous Excessive Speeding,” violating Florida’s new “super speeder” law, making it illegal to drive 50 mph over the speed limit or over 100 mph.

Designed to address excessive speeding, first-time violators of this law can face up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine. However, subsequent convictions can result in $1,000 fines or 90 days in prison.

Richardson’s bond was set at $500, which she reportedly posted shortly after her arrest.

This marks the track star’s second arrest. Last year she was arrested after getting into a heated argument with her boyfriend at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. However, her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, refused to press charges, which resulted in the case being dropped.

At the time, she took to Instagram to address the situation: “I’m taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am in my heart and in my spirit. […] More than anything, definitely a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, is something that [I’m] holding myself accountable [for].”