Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus mourns loss of her baby girl weeks after NICU homecoming

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, revealed through Instagram Stories that her baby girl has died, marking a heartbreaking turn after the family recently celebrated Codi’s release from the hospital following a prolonged NICU stay.

On Saturday (Jan. 31), Broadus posted a series of emotional Instagram Story images to her verified account, @princessbroadus. The first was a repost from her brother Cordell Broadus, showing a family photo that included Snoop Dogg and their brother, accompanied by the message: “We got you forever @princessbroadus.”

In a second image, Broadus shared a photo of herself smiling while holding her baby, overlaid with the words: “Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi.”

A third image, reshared from her timeline, showed Broadus lying in bed with her daughter and read: “20 days later?! Dawg I’m sick.”

The posts mark a tragic update following a recent moment of joy for the family. On Jan. 7, E! News reported that Broadus’ daughter had finally come home after spending 10 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Codi was born prematurely last February at 25 weeks.

“She’s home,” Broadus wrote in a Jan. 6 Instagram post at the time. “Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all.”

Broadus, who shares her daughter with fiancé Wayne Deuce, had been candid throughout her pregnancy and postpartum journey, often reflecting publicly on fear, guilt, and faith as her baby fought to survive. In a February post announcing Codi’s birth, she wrote about the emotional weight of delivering early and learning to release self-blame.

“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed,” she wrote at the time. “But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child!”

As Codi’s health improved, Broadus shared hopeful updates with fans and spoke to Us Weekly in September, calling her daughter “resilient,” “strong,” and full of personality.

Snoop Dogg also previously reflected on the impact of his granddaughter’s birth, telling People last fall that welcoming her—despite the uncertainty surrounding her early arrival—had been one of the highlights of his year.

“So tiny C has probably been the best thing that happened to me this year,” he said at the time.

As of publication, neither Broadus nor the family has shared additional details beyond her Instagram Stories.

If you or someone you know is navigating infant loss, support resources are available, including Postpartum Support International and local grief counseling services.

In moments like this, the outpouring of love matters—and so does the space to grieve.