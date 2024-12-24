Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, is pregnant with her first child

This holiday season is extra special in Snoop Dogg’s household as the family has a new addition on the way! This week, the rapper’s only daughter Cori Broadus announced that she and her fiancé Wayne Deuce are expecting their first child together.

“I found out Oct. 28,” Broadus told E! News. “This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooooo blessed.”

Though the news was a surprise to the longtime couple, Broadus and her fiancé are very excited to meet their baby girl.

“I’m just excited to love on my baby girl and make her feel like she’s the prettiest in the world,” she said. “Growing up, I wasn’t the most confident and never felt like I fit in, so just to instill all the beautiful things in her head at a young age… And I’m having a mini-me.”

Broadus added, “Wayne said he’s excited to have someone that looks like me. He knows she is going to be so beautiful, and he just can’t wait to build things for her and give her all the love in the world.”

However, due to Broadus’ health history, the rapper’s daughter reportedly is carrying a “high-risk” pregnancy. At six years old, Broadus was diagnosed with lupus, a condition in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. Through the years, the star’s daughter has been open about her challenging journey with the autoimmune disorder that disproportionately impacts Black and brown women and is the number five leading cause of death among Black women ages 15 to 24.

With the potential to impact a range of organs, lupus can lead to complications like heart attacks and strokes, something Broadus unfortunately experienced recently. As previously reported by theGrio, Broadus’ was forced to delay her wedding plans after she suffered a severe stroke in January. Having documented her road to recovery on social media, Broadus and her family also share a behind-the-scenes look at her health scare and wedding planning in the E! News docuseries “Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story.” Now, at four months pregnant, Broadus says she’s feeling great.

“I’m [a] high-risk pregnancy, and doctors were very concerned for me and the baby,” she explained. “But God has his hands on me. And me and the baby are doing perfectly fine.”

Snoop Dogg, who is already a proud grandfather to seven grandbabies, is thrilled about the news. According to the soon-to-be mommy, the rapper and her mom, Shante Broadus, “were so excited their baby girl is having a baby.”

Though Cori says her father Snoop was hoping for a grandson, the whole family is thankful to be growing.

“I thank God every day for this blessing [for real]” she concluded.