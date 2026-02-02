Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show ‘Sherri’ to end after four seasons, potentially to be revamped on other platforms

After four seasons on the air, Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous talk show is saying goodbye.

According to Deadline, the syndicated show has been canceled after four seasons. The show will finish out Season 4 and air new episodes until the fall. However, it won’t be the end of Shepherd’s show in its entirety. Its producer-distributor, Debmar-Mercury, is plotting a potential move for the show to exist on digital platforms.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a statement today. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

“Sherri” arrived in 2022 on Fox stations as a replacement for “The Wendy Williams Show.” Host Wendy Williams exited the show due to health issues.

During its run, “Sherri” routinely saw Shepherd parlay her gifts as an actress and comedian into hilarious and insightful conversations with her guests.

When the show was renewed for a third season in 2024, Shepherd couldn’t contain her excitement and gratitude for her audience.

“I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily and that’s why I greet them with, ‘Hey Family!’” she said in a statement. “Thank you to Debmar-Mercury, the FOX Television Stations and all of the broadcast partners who continue to support and trust in my vision of bringing fun and comedy to daytime.”

During its run, “Sherri” retained loyal viewership as the second-most popular daytime talk show for women ages 25-54, earned five NAACP Image Awards, four Daytime Emmy Award nominations and a People’s Choice nomination.

While it may be the end of one era for Shepherd, another one awaits as the daytime TV landscape continues to shift. On Monday (Feb. 2), NBC announced that Kelly Clarkson would end her daytime talk show after seven seasons, citing a desire to spend more time with her children. Without “Sherri” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the only two daytime talk shows under the old school format are “The Drew Barrymore Show” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”