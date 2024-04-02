‘Sherri’ renewed for a third season

“Sherri” fans, rejoice! The Sherri Shepherd-hosted daytime talk show is officially returning for a third season, continuing to grace television screens across the country.

Sherri Shepherd attends Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on Feb. 15, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“I’m so excited to continue bringing joy, laughter and inspiration to our viewers,” Shepherd said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily and that’s why I greet them with, ‘Hey Family!’”

“Thank you to Debmar-Mercury, the FOX Television Stations and all of the broadcast partners who continue to support and trust in my vision of bringing fun and comedy to daytime, the statement continues. Shepherd tells viewers to “expect the unexpected!”

“Sherri” tapes live in front of a studio audience at New York City’s Chelsea Studios. According to the report, the nationally syndicated series has been cleared in more than 95% of the U.S.

Since premiering in 2022, the series has earned acclaim and a loyal viewership, being “second this season among all syndicated talkers among women 25-54.” The series also earned five NAACP Image Awards, four Daytime Emmy nominations and a People’s Choice nomination.

“Sherri,” as theGrio previously reported, premiered in 2022, taking over the timeslot held by “The Wendy Williams Show.” The former “The View” host had taken over for Williams after she had fallen ill during the 13th season of her hit daytime show, alongside a rotating selection of guest hosts including Jerry Springer, Michael Rapaport, Bevy Smith and more.

