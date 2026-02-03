‘Never intended to dismiss that truth’: Shaboozey addresses backlash to ‘immigrants built this county’ Grammys speech

A historic moment for Shaboozey turned controversial on Sunday (Feb. 1).

The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer was on stage delivering a heartfelt acceptance speech after winning his first Grammy award. However, his mention of “immigrants built this country … literally,” drew ire online as fans quickly pointed out it was enslaved Black people, not immigrants, who were forced to build the foundations of the country, including the White House.

After a day of reflection, Shaboozy took to Twitter on Tuesday (Feb. 3) to clarify his comments.

“To be clear, I know and believe that we— Black people, have also built this country,” he wrote. “My words were never intended to dismiss that truth. I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had.”

He added, “At the same time, winning this award on the first day of Black History Month and becoming the first Black man to win Best Country Duo is Black history. It stands on the foundation laid by generations of Black people who fought, sacrificed, and succeeded long before me. This moment belongs to all of us.”

A letter from me 🖤 pic.twitter.com/DgcOavMHjx — Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) February 3, 2026

The hitmaker took the stage to accept the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his “Amen” collaboration with Jelly Roll during the premiere ceremony that aired on YouTube before the televised ceremony.

“Immigrants built this country, literally. So this is for them, for all children of immigrants,” he said with a tear coming down his face. “This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunity to be a part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it. Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories, and your traditions here. You give America color.”

In his letter, Shaboozey noted that his historic win came on the first day of Black History Month and concluded that he was more than happy to be part of the “legacy” of “expanding what’s possible.”

“My entire career has been rooted in lifting people up, honoring where we come from, and expanding what’s possible. I am proud to be part of this legacy, and I intend to continue doing that work for the rest of my life. With Love, Chibueze,” he wrote.

The Virginia native wasn’t the only artist to address the current situation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Grammys. Kehlani used a backstage interview to call out the agency for its actions, as did Billie Eilish, SZA and Bad Bunny.



