Beyoncé, Shaboozey among People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 nominees

Beyoncé, Shaboozey and Kane Brown are making waves in the country music genre, nabbing several 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards nominations.

Queen Bey has been nominated for the People’s Artist of 2023, the Female Artist of 2023 and the Social Country Star of 2023, the PCCAs announced on Wednesday, according to E! News. Her song, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” has been nominated for Song of the Year, while her single, “16 Carriages,” received a nomination for the Storytelling Song of 2024 and the Female Song of 2024.

Beyoncé’s nominations don’t stop there. Her song, “II Most Wanted,” featuring Miley Cyrus, is nominated for the Crossover Song of 2023, and her track, “Blackbiird” — which features Black women country singers Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts — is nominated for the Cover Song of 2024, as is her remake of Dolly Parton’s hit, “Jolene.” Beyoncé’s groundbreaking country album, “Cowboy Carter,” is nominated for the Album of 2023.

Shaboozey performs onstage at the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) –

She has some stiff competition, however: She’ll be going head-to-head with Shaboozey, who’s featured on her “Cowboy Carter” album. The 29-year-old country music star — who had a huge breakout year with the release of his single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — is also nominated for the Album of 2023 for his LP “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” and Song of the Year for “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

Shaboozey’s other nominations include the New Artist of 2023, the New Artist Song of 2024 and the Male Song of 2024 for “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” the Crossover Song of 2023 for his song “My Fault” featuring Noah Cyrus and the Music Video of 2023 for “Let It Burn.”

Another Black artist up for awards is Kane Brown, who’s nominated for the People’s Artist of 2023 and the Male Artist of 2023. The country-singing son of a white mother and Black father received nominations for the Male Song of 2024 for his song, “I Can Feel It,” and the Crossover Song of 2023, the Music Video of 2023, and the Song of the Year for his song with Marshmello, “Miles On It.”

The People’s Choice Country Awards will air live on NBC and Peacock from The Grande Ole Opry in Nashville on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m.