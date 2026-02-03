Stefon Diggs plays it cute when asked about possible Cardi B proposal, halftime show surprise at Super Bowl

Would Stefon Diggs pop the question to Cardi B if the New England Patriots pulled off an NFL shocker and won the Super Bowl?

“It’s on the agenda, maybe, right? Right?” he told reporters on Monday (Feb. 2) during the opening night of media availability in Santa Clara, California. He jokingly added, “I gotta get mine first.”

Diggs made it to the big game for the first time after several heartbreaking playoff losses in his career. While the wide receiver looks to capture ultimate glory on the football field, reporters had plenty of questions regarding his superstar girlfriend and the mother of one of his children.

When asked if Cardi would be a surprise guest of Bad Bunny during the Puerto Rican star’s halftime performance on Sunday, Diggs kept that information close to the vest. Cardi and Bad Bunny crafted their 2018 hit “I Like It” alongside J Balvin.

“I don’t know, we can call and ask her,” he quipped before playing his favorite Bad Bunny song, “NUEVAYoL” from the recent Album of the Year winner’s “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” album. During the live jam session, Diggs yelled out, “…but I think this is my favorite part!”

Cardi and Stefon’s relationship went from flirty DMs into full-blown tabloid fodder over the course of 2025. The pair welcomed a baby boy, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed, in December, three months after Cardi confirmed she was pregnant during a CBS interview with Gayle King.

Since going public, Cardi has been there for nearly every one of Stefon’s games, including the AFC Championship in Denver. As an impromptu snowstorm blanketed the field, Cardi was caught discussing the Patriots reaching the Super Bowl and what it meant for her man with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

“I feel very excited, very happy for him, very proud of him,” she said. “You know, he just came back from an ACL and we seen the progress and the process of him. From the first time he started running back then, joining the Patriots, and going to the Super Bowl? They’ve been working their butts off!”

When asked what was the key for Diggs this season, the “Bodega Baddie” rapper summed it up with one word.

“Discipline,” she told Wolfe. “Discipline and work. It’s not like you wake up and you great, no. It’s discipline, it’s going to bed early, it’s waking up early, not missing a day of work.”

Diggs’ Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Feb.9, in Super Bowl LX.