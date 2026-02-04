Sherri Shepherd responds to daytime talk show ‘Sherri’ cancellation: ‘Completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love’

As the world continues to react to news that “Sherri,” Sherri Shepherd’s Fox-syndicated daytime show, was canceled after four seasons, the host shared that she hasn’t formally addressed the development yet because she’s currently battling COVID.

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, a day after the cancellation was announced, the 58-year-old talk show host broke her silence on Instagram to thank fans for the “outpouring of support” and give her health update.

“Wow! I am completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for me and [the ‘Sherri’ show],” she wrote in the caption of a post that included screenshots of fan comments reacting to the news.

“You might’ve noticed that yesterday and today I was struggling because I wasn’t feeling up to speed,” she continued. “Well it turns out I have Covid. As soon as I feel better and return to the show, I will address all of the news that has come out.”

She added, “Until then, I am truly grateful that SHERRI has made such an impact on you! See ya soon.”

Sherri Shepherd attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on November 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Jerod Harris / Getty Images

On Monday, Feb. 2, it was announced that “Sherri,” which premiered on Sept. 12, 2022, is in its final season. Since its debut, the show has welcomed a wide range of high-profile guests, while Shepherd regularly went viral for her outlandish, silly, signature comedic hijinks. Her interviews often felt like overhearing an aunt on the phone with a girlfriend, thanks to her deep entertainment industry history and shared lore with many of her guests.

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury told People that the decision to cancel the show was “driven by the evolving daytime television landscape.”

In a statement, co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus emphasized that the move is not necessarily a final goodbye to Shepherd and hinted that a pivot could be in the works.

“[It] does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production — which has found strong creative momentum this season — or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” the statement read. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

In the meantime, the fourth season of “Sherri,” which began airing in September 2025, will continue to run on weekdays through the 2025–2026 season. The exact date of the final episode has not yet been announced.