Megan The Stallion guest role revealed on Tracy Morgan’s NBC sitcom ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’



Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to expand her Hollywood résumé. The three-time Grammy-winning rapper will guest star on the NBC comedy “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,” starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe.

The new comedy centers on a disgraced former football star, played by Morgan, who is working to rebuild both his reputation and his life after a public downfall.

The series comes from longtime comedy collaborators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the creative forces behind “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” positioning the show as one of NBC’s most anticipated new comedies. The cast also features Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

According to People, Megan will portray Denise, a recently divorced mother and potential romantic interest for Radcliffe’s character Arthur Tobin.

NBC shared a photo on social media on Wednesday (Feb. 4) timed to tease the show’s upcoming Feb. 23 premiere.

Megan has steadily carved out space in Hollywood in recent years, previously appearing in projects like “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” voicing herself on “Big Mouth,” and making a memorable cameo in the 2024 film “Mean Girls.”

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” is set to air Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC with two episodes. New episodes will then follow Mondays at 8:30 p.m., starting March 2.