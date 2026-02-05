‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Mary Cosby’s son released from jail after two months

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby’s son, Robert Jr., is a free man.

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, the 23-year-old was released from Salt Lake County Metro Jail after spending two months behind bars, Page Six and People magazine reported.

An attorney speaking on his behalf, Clayton Simms, told Page Six the time spent in detention had its benefits.

“It allowed him to sober up and start thinking clearly. He’s looking forward to doing positive things,” he said. “The difficulty is that he was slow to recognize the dissolution of his marriage. But now he understands the relationship is over, and he’s moving forward.”

Speaking to People, the attorney added that Robert “expresses deep regret” for his past actions that led him to this point.

Robert, who has appeared on “RHSLC” alongside his mother and opened up about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, pleaded guilty in November to eight charges, including assault, criminal trespass, and violation of a protective order, after he was arrested on Nov. 9 for attempting to enter the home of his then-estranged wife’s family. She filed for divorce one day after his plea.

Upon his release, he has been ordered to do 36 months of probation and 75 hours of community service. A permanent no-contact order has also been issued for his ex-wife. Simms also shared that, moving forward, it will involve therapy and finding a new job.

His release arrives just weeks after the 53-year-old reality TV figure opened up about her son’s arrest during the “RHSLC” reunion in January, when she revealed she hadn’t visited him behind bars.

“I have to step back so that he can learn, and he can make his own decision,” she said. “Unfortunately, he’s learning the hard way, but I’m okay with it. It’s just, you don’t wanna see your kid suffer, but I know it’s good, and I’d rather him be there than dead.”