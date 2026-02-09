‘Keep my family out of it’: GloRilla addresses sister as family drama continues

GloRilla has finally had enough of her sister disparaging her online.

The Memphis rapper went live on Facebook on Monday (Feb. 9) to clear up accusations made by her sister, Victoria “ScarFace” Woodz, prompting Glo not only to respond to her sister but also to call their mother to clarify further.

“I ain’t gone talk about half the stuff you did, just leave it alone,” Glo said. “You doing you right now, keep doing you, [but] keep my family out of it, [and] keep me out of it…My people [that] I f—k wit, they straight.”

ScarFace alleged that Glo abandoned their family and wasn’t supporting their parents, despite Glo going out of her way in 2025 to purchase a new car for her father to celebrate his retirement from the post office after 30 years of service.

“That Woods family ain’t none of y’all g–damn business,” Glo’s father said. “Victoria needs her motherf—kin ass whopped. Whatever happens in the Woods family, good or bad, ain’t none of y’all concern. I’m not appreciating what Victoria is doing to my family name.”

Not long after her father revealed that Glo spoiled him with trips and other lavish items, Glo’s mother reaffirmed that she only worked at the post office because she wanted to, not because Glo needed her to retire. In the Facebook Live conversation, Glo’s mother detailed that, due to Victoria’s actions, she was forced to resign from her job at FedEx.

“We resigned because the girl told where we were, the hours that we were going, so we had to resign,” her mother said. “She didn’t know we were working at first, and when I couldn’t give her the money, that made her think I was struggling.”

GloRilla calls her parents while on Facebook Live to clear the air 👀



pic.twitter.com/rjAxNFCQvt — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) February 10, 2026

The family drama didn’t end there. Victoria jumped on her Instagram Stories, accused her mother of “lying for Gloria,” then posted and deleted screenshots from the family group chat that she believed contradicted what she told Glo. In other words, the Woods family issues aren’t going to die down anytime soon.

Not unless Iylana steps in.