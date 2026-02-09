Wendy Williams’ father, Thomas Williams, dies at 94 as she continues guardianship fight

Wendy Williams and her family are mourning the loss of a beloved patriarch.

Thomas Williams, the father of Wendy Williams, has died at the age of 94. The news was shared by journalist Alex Finnie, Wendy’s niece and Thomas’ granddaughter, in a heartfelt Instagram tribute posted Sunday, Feb. 8.

Finnie’s post featured a montage of family photos set to As, capturing moments that spanned decades of family life. “I’ll be loving you always,” she wrote, opening a caption that reflected both grief and deep admiration.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share — after 94 years of extraordinary love, strength, brilliance, and wisdom, my grandfather Thomas D. Williams has passed,” Finnie continued. “I know he is in heaven with Nana, watching over our family and continuing to guide us as he always has.”

She went on to describe her grandfather as “a man of great intellect — an author, educator and keeper of historical facts,” adding that he poured into both family and community. “I miss him tremendously,” she wrote. “I’m a little lost for words right now, but I love you endlessly Papa. Give Nana a kiss for me.”

Thomas Williams was married to Shirley Williams, who died in 2020 at the age of 85. Wendy confirmed her mother’s death during an episode of her daytime talk show, sharing that she passed “beautifully and peacefully” while surrounded by love.

Wendy, now 61, was last publicly photographed with her father in Miami in February 2025 while celebrating his 94th birthday. At the time, the visit carried emotional weight. During a January 2025 interview on The Breakfast Club, Wendy said she was unsure whether she would even be allowed to travel to see him.

“My dad is going to be 94 next month. I don’t know if I’m able to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad,” she said, becoming visibly emotional. Wendy claimed her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, may not permit the visit.

The former talk show host has been under a court-ordered guardianship amid claims that she is cognitively impaired, allegations she has repeatedly denied. Wendy has continued to push for the arrangement to be dissolved, maintaining that she is capable of managing her own affairs.

As of August 2025, TheGrio reported that the guardianship was upheld following a new medical evaluation.

Thomas Williams’ death comes at a painful and complicated moment for Wendy, as she navigates both private loss and an ongoing public legal battle. For now, Finnie’s tribute offers a glimpse into the legacy of a man remembered by his family as a source of wisdom, love, and steady guidance.