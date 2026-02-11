Floetry announces ‘Say Yes Tour’ with Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses



After more than ten years since ceasing full-scale touring as a duo, Floetry is returning to the stage this spring with their “Say Yes Tour,” and R&B fans are already buzzing. The run marks the first national outing for Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie “The Floacist” Stewart together since their last major performances over a decade ago.

Announced this week, the “Say Yes Tour” will span more than a dozen U.S. cities beginning April 9 in Newark, New Jersey, and winding through major markets including Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Oakland on May 17.

Ambrosius shared the tour announcement on Instagram, alluding to the group’s biggest hit while naming everyone taking part in the 18-date tour.

Joining Floetry on this run are two beloved figures from contemporary R&B: veteran singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn and soul singer Teedra Moses as special guests. Both artists bring their own ardent followings and rich catalogs. DeVaughn, known for his smooth, emotive love anthems and Moses, celebrated for her cult-classic ‘Complex Simplicity,’ add layers of depth to what’s already shaping up to be a soulful journey.

For long-time Floetry fans, the news is especially meaningful. The English duo, whose blend of contemporary R&B and spoken word helped define early-2000s neo-soul, hasn’t mounted a full U.S. tour in years, making this reunion a special moment of celebration and nostalgia for fans who grew up on classics like “Say Yes” and “Floetic.” The duo released two albums during their initial run, 2002’s “Floetic” and 2005’s “Flo’Ology,” with the former achieving gold status for selling over 500,000 copies.

Presale access begins February 12, with general tickets available February 13.