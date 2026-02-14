“She f—ed me up”: Jamie Foxx says breakup with ‘Spanish woman’ inspired new single

Jamie Foxx is no stranger to baring his soul through music, but this time, the heartbreak feels especially raw.

While attending the premiere of “Coulda Been Love 2” in Los Angeles earlier this week, the Academy Award-winning actor and Grammy-winning artist opened up about the real-life breakup that inspired his new single, “Somebody.”

“I don’t know about y’all, but Valentine’s can be tricky,” Foxx said on the red carpet, reflecting on a split that happened around the love-centered holiday. “And I had a breakup during Valentine’s, and it was bad.”

The timing made it worse. Valentine’s Day, a celebration built around romance and grand gestures, became a painful reminder of what he had lost.

In “Somebody,” Foxx leans into that vulnerability. On the track, he sings, “Can somebody find somebody to / Get this somebody off my mind? I’ve been talkin’ to the ceilin’ / Like it’s gonna give me answers tonight.” The lyrics capture the restless, late-night spiral that often follows a breakup, when silence feels louder than any conversation.

Foxx shared that for him, love is unmistakable. “You know you’re in love when you blink and you see that person’s face,” he said, describing how difficult it was to shake memories of his former partner after the relationship ended.

Though he stopped short of naming names, Foxx offered a playful yet telling detail about the woman who inspired the song. “People probably know her,” he said. “She understood every word Bad Bunny was saying. Man, she f—ed me up. She understands Español. She was Spanish.”

The comment added a lighthearted edge to an otherwise vulnerable moment, but the emotional impact was clear. The relationship left a mark.

The new single signals a reflective chapter for Foxx, who has long balanced comedy, drama, and music with ease. Known for blending R&B with deeply personal storytelling, he appears to be channeling heartbreak into art once again.

“Somebody” is out now, offering listeners a window into the kind of love that lingers long after it ends.