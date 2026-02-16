Ray J performs with apparent ‘blood’ running from his eye and heart monitor

Fans have concerns after Ray J’s recent Valentine’s Day performance in Shreveport, Louisiana weeks after he shared his grim health update.

In a video shared to social media, Ray J, who’s real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., is seen on stage interacting with fans with what looks like blood running from his right eye from behind his sunglasses. Later in the performance the shirtless “Love & Hip-Hop” star reveals what appears to be a heart monitor or other medical device on his chest. Another clip in the video shows Ray J briefly lifting his sunglasses to show blood or another red substance running from both eyes.

Ray J performed last night with his heart monitor, and fans assumed real blood was coming out of his eyes and chest. pic.twitter.com/Mi8L6xpf5F — livebitez (@livebitez) February 15, 2026

It is unclear whether the blood was real or a special effect for the show.

Bobby Valentino, who’s part of the musical group RSVP with Ray J, joked that he was “sick” in the video. Ray J rebutted, “I feel better… ain’t nobody sick, look at me.”

The 45-year-old was hospitalized with pneumonia and heart pain in January. He shared on Instagram that his heart was “only beating 25 percent” and that a doctor told him that “2027 is definitely a wrap for me.”

Last month, the “One Wish” singer told TMZ that he was on eight different medications for his heart issues, including Lipitor, Jardiance and Entresto, which are commonly used to prevent heart failure. He also said doctors instructed him to remain in bed and that he may need a pacemaker or defibrillator. He’s also been advised not to drink or smoke. His recent health scare comes after he was hospitalized in 2021 for non-COVID pneumonia.

Ray J is currently in the middle of legal proceedings with his estranged wife, Princess Love. She filed for divorce in 2024. Ray J is also under a criminal protective custody order, preventing him from seeing their two kids, after the singer allegedly pulled a gun on Love during a Twitch livestream.