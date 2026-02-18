Ray J’s manager addresses his ‘bloody’ V-day performance: ‘Gotta do their job’

After a recent Ray J performance in which he appeared to have blood streaming from his eyes while wearing a visible health monitor, fans rushed to express concern online. Now, his manager is responding.

In footage circulating on social media, the 45-year-old R&B singer and reality TV personality, whose real name is William Ray Norwood, is seen performing on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Shreveport, La., when the moment occurred.

Speaking to People magazine, his manager, Melinda Santiago, addressed the circumstances.

“We all know that Ray J has been under the weather, but all my artists that work with me gotta do their job whether they are bleeding or not,” she said.

Clips from the Valentine’s Day concert, which began making the rounds on Sunday, Feb. 15, show the “One Wish” singer handing out roses to fans while performing in black sunglasses. In the video, blood can be seen running from beneath one eye as he continued the show.

Ray J attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Other clips show the “Love and Hip Hop” star removing the top of his orange jumpsuit, revealing a heart monitor strapped to his chest, before stepping into the crowd. At one point, he adjusts his sunglasses, briefly exposing what appears to be blood under both eyes. A photo included in the circulating footage shows the shirtless singer posing with a fan, with blood visible on his chest near the monitor.

Ahead of the concert, Ray J hinted at the seriousness of his condition. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “I’m putting my life on the line for this show!!”

Days later, someone claiming to work behind the scenes of the show told local media he applied the blood as a gag and that the performer loves the theatrics.

Regardless, the performance alarmed fans because it followed a string of recent health challenges for the entertainer, who just weeks earlier said he had months to live. TMZ first reported he was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital on Jan. 7 due to severe pneumonia and heart pain. In an Instagram video shared in January, the singer opened up about his recovery.

“I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital,” he said. “My heart’s only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right.”

Since the Valentine’s Day show, Ray J has offered his own explanation. On Tuesday, Feb. 17, he posted a photo on Instagram that featured himself and Santiago standing in front of an airplane on a runway.

“WHATEVER MELINDA SAYS GOES,” he wrote in the caption, adding a blood drop emoji. “Certain sh— is out of my control!! – It’s deeper than yall think!! – rap or singing! – It’s not a game!”