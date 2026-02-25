John Davidson, who vocalized the N-word during the BAFTAs, is asking why he was seated by a microphone

Among those left with questions after an attendee with involuntary verbal tics yelled out the n-word during the British Academy Film Awards is the attendee himself.

On Sunday, Feb. 22, John Davidson, who lives with Tourette syndrome, was in attendance when his verbal tics led him to involuntarily shout the racial slur as Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting on stage. In hindsight, he is questioning whether more could have been done to mitigate the situation.

“StudioCanal were working closely with BAFTA, and BAFTA had made us all aware that any swearing would be edited out of the broadcast,” he told Variety in an email. “I have made four documentaries with the BBC in the past, and feel that they should have been aware of what to expect from Tourette’s and worked harder to prevent anything that I said — which, after all, was some 40 rows back from the stage — from being included in the broadcast.”

Reflecting further, he noted there was also a microphone positioned directly in front of him.

“With hindsight, I have to question whether this was wise, so close to where I was seated, knowing I would tic,” he added.

Davidson, 54, was in attendance to celebrate the film “I Swear,” which chronicles his life living with the neurological condition, when the headline-making moment occurred. Since then, questions have come from multiple camps, including Warner Bros., which has said it flagged the slur and requested it be cut from the broadcast. In the fallout, a Black BAFTA jury member has also reportedly resigned, citing concerns over the organization’s handling of the incident.

Davidson has since reached out to Jordan, Lindo, and “Sinners” production designer Hannah Beachler — who he says was also subjected to an additional slur from the audience — to apologize.

He also condemned the word in his interview with Variety, reiterating that it and any other inappropriate language he vocalized throughout the evening do not reflect his beliefs, feelings, or values. Ironically, the moment has also prompted broader conversations about life with Tourette’s and the involuntary nature of certain tics.

“After living with Tourette’s for almost 40 years, I was aware of how physically and mentally difficult it would be for me to attend. I also had a serious heart operation only five weeks ago,” he wrote. “I put every ounce of energy and concentration into being able to attend. I was thrilled to see that on the night, everyone — including some of the most well-respected and famous people from the film world — cheered at my name and applauded. I stood and waved to show my appreciation and acknowledged that this was a significant moment in my life, finally being accepted. It started as one of the most memorable experiences of my life.”