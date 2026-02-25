‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Mary Cosby’s son, Robert Cosby Jr., dies at age 23

Robert Cosby became a focal point of storylines on 'RHOSLC' over the years as his mother advocated for his mental health following a jail stint and more.

Feb 25, 2026
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 17: Mary Cosby attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Mary Cosby is facing a situation no parent should ever endure.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star’s only son, Robert Cosby Jr., has died, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed. He was 23 years old.

According to TMZ, first responders were called due to a “full arrest/medical emergency” when they discovered Robert. The young man had recently spent two months behind bars after allegedly violating a restraining order placed against him by the family of his estranged wife, Alexiana Smokoff. Smokoff filed for divorce from Robert after three years of marriage.

“[Her family] filed a restraining order against him, and he went back anyway, thinking that she want[ed] him to come back and save her,” Mary told castmates during a reunion special. “I don’t know where he’s getting that from … delusional.”

The couple’s troubles became subject matter for a number of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” seasons, including Season 4, where they kept their nuptials a secret from Mary, and in Season 6, where Robert’s alleged drug use took center stage. Eventually, he was checked into rehab, but later relapsed. He was released from jail earlier this month, a moment his lawyer said changed him for the better.

“It allowed him to sober up and start thinking clearly,” Clayton Simms, Robert’s attorney, told Page Six. “He’s looking forward to doing positive things. The difficulty is that he was slow to recognize the dissolution of his marriage. But now he understands the relationship is over, and he’s moving forward.”

Days after his release, Mary shared an Instagram post of Robert on February 7, featuring a message of thankfulness for him.

“Thank you all for your prayers,” she wrote along with a praying hands emoji. “Love you.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary during this difficult time.

