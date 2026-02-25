White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor welcomes second baby with husband Nate Cline

Yamiche Alcindor just added an extra little heartbeat to her family.

The seasoned correspondent, known for her work at NBC News and her former role as moderator on PBS’s Washington Week, announced that she and her partner have welcomed their second child.

“Our youngest son, Ydris Morrison Alcindor Cline, came bursting into the world on January 29, 2026. At birth, he weighed 7lbs., 9 oz. and [measured] 19¾ inches long,” Alcindor, 39, told PEOPLE. “Ydris is pronounced ‘Idris’ like Idris Elba, the actor.”

“My husband Nate loved the name Idris, and I agreed that it was a great choice,” she explained. “The Y at the beginning of his name honors my grandmother, who named all three of her children with Y names, including my mom Yanick. Ydris’ middle name honors my favorite writer, Toni Morrison, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author.”

Alcindor and husband Nate Cline also followed the naming tradition with their older son Yrie, who was born in May 2023 following a long IVF journey. She says her toddler has taken great joy in his newfound status as a big brother.

“Yrie, my oldest son, has been delighted to welcome his little brother into our home,” Alcindor said. “Yrie has been gentle and kind as he’s taken to playing with Ydris’ tiny toes and rubbing his chubby cheeks. It’s been so special to see them interact and start their journey as brothers.”

The White House correspondent also expressed her gratitude to NBC for providing generous maternity leave as she and her family adjust to their newest addition.

“Adjusting to life with two sons has meant embracing beautiful chaos,” Alcindor told PEOPLE. “My husband and I are blessed to have a village of support ot help us transition to parenting two kids. And while it’s been nonstop, I am so grateful to work for NBC News, which has given me a generous maternity leave, underscoring the importance of paid family leave.”























