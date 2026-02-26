As he eyes a historic Oscar, Ryan Coogler honors the 6 Black director nominees who paved the way for him

This year, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” made history as the most nominated film in Oscar history. In addition to a record-breaking 16 nominations, Coogler joined a short list of Black directors to be nominated for the Academy Award for “Best Director.” While it’s no secret the Academy Awards have ways to go when it comes to celebrating diverse talent (remember #OscarsoWhite), in a recent interview the “Sinners” creator was forced to confront the reality of possibly becoming the first Black person to win “Best Director” in the award show’s 98 years.

“Hearing those numbers saddens me, but I cheer myself up thinking about how many brilliant Black women filmmakers I’ve worked with,” Coogler told Variety while reflecting on the fact that of the over 3,100 Oscar statuettes that have been distributed, only 20 have gone to Black women. “I know the truth — that statistic is a lie about the reality. I know there have been Black directors who changed the arc of global cinema — they changed my life and got me into this business that gives me purpose. I’d rather celebrate what they did, against all odds, than lament what award they didn’t get.”

While there are a number of Black directors who could fall under Coogler’s definition of changing the arc of global cinema, in the context of the Oscars, he’s referring to the 6 Black men who paved a way for him to even be considered a nominee. Though no Black man has won “Best Director,” 6 Black men have received nominations in the category.

In 1992, John Singleton became the first and youngest Black man to be nominated in the category with his film “Boyz N the Hood.” 13 years later, Lee Daniels followed in Singleton’s footsteps with his film “Precious.” Fast forward to 2013 and 2016, Steve McQueen and Barry Jenkins earned nominations for their films: “12 Years a Slave” and “Moonlight.” Then, between 2017 and 2018, two Black directors received nominations: Jordan Peele for “Get Out” and Spike Lee for “BlacKkKlansman.”

Though he’s excited by the possibility of winning the award, Coogler is confident in his success beyond the accolades.

“With all respect to the Academy — and I love so many people involved — my award is the opportunity to have this job: to write a script, get a crew together, hire union jobs, contribute to people’s health care and their families. The fact that I have this job, and can continue to have it, is the greatest gift,” Coogler concluded.