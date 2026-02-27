Damson Idris named F1 ambassador as he prepares bold moment for Oscars

As one of the leads of the biggest sports movie of all time at the box office, Damson Idris is maximizing every possible opportunity. Now Idris is seeing his partnership with F1 expand beyond the movie.

Formula 1 announced Idris would be their latest brand ambassador, a distinguished honor for the 34-year-old actor as it coincides with “F1” vying for the Academy Award for Best Picture among other honors next month.

“I’m delighted to welcome Damson Idris officially to the Formula 1 family,” Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said. Following his starring role in ‘F1: The Movie,’ which made history at the box office and helped bring our sport to new audiences, he is joining us as an official Global Brand Ambassador. In Formula 1, we are all about authenticity and Damson is passionate about the sport and shares our vision to grow it, so it’s fantastic that we’ll continue to work with him. With his incredible platform and position in the entertainment and lifestyle space, together we will push the boundaries of how we reach fans.”

The British actor also helped launch the new Formula 1 season with a campaign entitled “All To Drive For” which features all 22 drivers who compete in the open-wheel racing league, including Lewis Hamilton.

“I’ve always been drawn to spaces where culture, performance, and precision meet, and Formula 1 sits right at the centre of that.” Idris said. “I had an enormous amount of respect for it before making the film, but getting closer to it gave me a real understanding of the innovation, the heart, and the intensity behind everything, and the elite level the drivers operate at. I’m genuinely excited to step into this role as a Global Ambassador. Being part of this world now means a lot to me, and I’m proud to represent something that inspires and connects people all over the world.”

With the partnership, Idris will attend various Grand Prix races and support F1’s content outreach efforts to continue growing the sport.

Idris has also made it a mission to make bold red-carpet statements. At the 2025 Met Gala, he helped promote “F1: The Movie” with a daring Tommy Hilfiger suit reveal that included him being ripped out of his racing suit. The moment also served as the debut of his DIDRIS luxury jewelry line, inspired by his mother, Silifat Idris. She was a jewelry broker in Nigeria and passed down that legacy to her son.

“Anytime I think about jewelry, I always think of legacy and something that you’re going to pass down to your children,” the “Snowfall” actor told Complex. “And I wanted to make jewelry as homage to my mother because really it was a dream of hers when she was in her twenties that she never fully got to fulfill. As an artist, you’re always working with so many brands on the journey. It’s really nice to have ownership to build a legacy and to start your own journey, too.”

Idris is already plotting a way to top his Met Gala outfit as he’s chosen to wear Prada to the upcoming Academy Awards, where “F1” is nominated for four awards, including Best Picture. With a few DIDRIS jewels adorned as well.