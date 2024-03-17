Damson Idris says mom is his ‘good luck charm’ after first NAACP Image Awards win

Damson Idris is officially an NAACP Image Awards winner, and it’s all thanks to his mom.

The 33-year-old actor told theGrio exclusively that his mother, Philippa Idris, was his “good luck charm” after winning his first award for best actor in a drama series at the 55th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. Idris, who won the award for his performance in “Snowfall,” took his mother as his date to the star-studded award show.

“I just think it’s all God’s timing,” he said from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in downtown L.A. “I mean, I’m incredibly spiritual. My mom — I think my mom just had to be here with me. I mean, I’ve been nominated before; I didn’t bring her. The one year I bring her, I win. So, you know what I mean, she was a good luck charm. So yeah, I feel blessed. All Glory to God.”

Idris has been nominated twice before for his performance as Franklin Saint in the six-season FX drama, but never took home the top prize until Saturday night’s ceremony. The British actor shared in his acceptance speech that his mom flew “from Lagos, Nigeria for 17 hours” to be with her son that night.

Philippa Idris and Damson Idris attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“Before she got on the plane, she said, ‘Damson, if I come to Los Angeles, you better win,’” Idris said with a laugh. “Thank you, NAACP and my ‘Snowfall’ family. This award has been won by so many heroes of mine, like James Earl. Jones, Michael K. Williams and Laurence Fishburne. I’m honored to be standing amongst them. I’m honored to be standing amongst you, people who inspire me every single day.”

He continued, “People who make art that we can be proud of: art for the present, the past and the future; peace and love. Hopefully, Denzel knows who I am now. Thank you so much for this honor. Love you all.”

Recommended Stories

Idris’ good luck streak will continue in 2024 with an exciting new role lined up. He will appear alongside Brad Pitt in an upcoming Formula One race film that began shooting in the United Kingdom in summer 2023.

Idris went through “months of meetings, auditions and even several days of driving tests” before he was offered the role of Joshua Pearce, Pitt’s rookie prodigy in the film, according to Deadline. The untitled Apple Studios movie, which does not yet have a release date, will also star Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and actor Javier Bardem.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.