Jenifer Lewis and Charnele Brown to return as ‘A Different World’ reboot begins production

It really is about to be homecoming at Hillman.

Netflix has confirmed that the “A Different World‘ reboot has officially begun filming, sharing a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 26).

“Freshman class loading!!! Production is officially underway on the A Different World sequel series!”

Giving fans a glimpse of the old and new faces joining the series wasn’t the only thing they discovered. Aside from Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison joining the show with Cree Summer, Chanele Brown, aka Kimberly Reese, and Jenifer Lewis, aka Dean Dorothy Danridge Davenport, are also joining the cast, according to Deadline. Darryl M. Bell will return to portray Ron Johnson as the series mixes several original cast members and incoming freshmen to the world of Hillman.

One cast member who hinted she might be available for the reboot? Dawnn Lewis. The veteran actress played Jalessa Vinson-Taylor for six seasons says while she hasn’t been cast, producers for the new series have been in touch.

“They have asked my availability date, so I’m sure at some point I’m going to be doing a guest star spot on the show,” Lewis told PEOPLE earlier this month. “They also indicated last summer that they’re going to be reusing the original theme song, which is especially special for me because I wrote it. So we’ll see if that actually manifests. That would be beyond cool.”

As previously reported by theGrio, the reboot will center on Dwayne Wayne (Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert Wayne (Guy)’s daughter Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), the youngest daughter of the Waynes as she navigates being a legacy at the university and creating a legacy of her own as she attempts to establish an identity outside of her parents’ large shadow.

The new class at Hillman includes Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir and Kennedi Reece as Hazel. While Netflix has yet to confirm when the reboot will air on the platform, fans can’t wait to come back to a show that not only means something to the culture but has become a comfort show ever since its debut as a spinoff from “The Cosby Show.”