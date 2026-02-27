Southern University to award Caleb Wilson his degree posthumously one year after his passing

Southern University is committed to honoring the life of Caleb Wilson. This week, the Louisiana HBCU announced that Wilson will be awarded his bachelor’s degree posthumously following the tragic hazing incident that cost him his life.

“This spring, when Caleb would have walked across the stage in the F.G. Clark Activity Center with the Class of 2026, the University will bestow upon him a posthumous degree,” the university shared in a statement. “We hope that this tribute reflects our enduring respect for his commitment, his accomplishments, and the legacy he leaves within the Southern University family.”

This news comes on the one-year anniversary of Wilson’s passing. On Feb. 27, 2025, the 20-year-old engineering major died after participating in an unsanctioned off-campus hazing ritual while pledging Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Officials ultimately ruled his death a homicide, after an autopsy revealed that punches to the chest ultimately caused Wilson to go into shock and later die from commotio cordis, which, according to the Cleveland Clinic, creates an abnormal heart rhythm and cardiac arrest.

“The loss of Caleb has left an unimaginable void in our hearts,” the Wilson family shared at the time. “Caleb was a bright and talented young man with a promising future ahead of him. His passion for life, his dedication to his studies, and his love for music and the Southern University ‘Human Jukebox’ Marching Band were just a few of the many qualities that made him an extraordinary person.”

Since the incident, Southern University expelled the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and five individuals reportedly involved in the situation have been indicted by police. The late student’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the expelled Omega Psi Phi chapter and the national organization, along with the state of Louisiana, Southern University, and individuals believed to have been involved in his death.

“Today, Southern University and A&M College pauses to remember Caleb Wilson, a beloved member of the Jaguar Nation whose presence we continue to miss deeply,” the university’s recent statement added. “Caleb’s vibrant personality, warm spirit, and steady determination left a lasting impression on classmates, professors, and friends.”

“On this one-year anniversary of his passing, we remember not only the loss of Caleb, but his life, which was filled with joy and meaningful connection. We continue to hold his family especially close in our thoughts. Caleb’s spirit will always live on and remain a cherished, impactful part of Southern University,” the HBCU concluded.