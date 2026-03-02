‘Sorry for the pain’: BAFTAs host Alan Cumming apologizes days after Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo showered with love

A week after Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were onstage at the BAFTAs when John Davidson, who has Tourette’s Syndrome, yelled the n-word in their direction, show host Alan Cumming is issuing an apology for the incident.

In a carousel post on Instagram on Monday (Mar. 2), Cumming, who also hosts the popular reality competition show “The Traitors,” addressed what occurred on stage, in the audience and why both the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ and the BBC failed all parties involved.

“It’s now a week since I hosted the BAFTAs,” Cumming began. “What should have been an evening celebrating creativity as well as diversity and inclusion turned into a trauma triggering s—show.”

Davidson attended the show representing the film “I Swear,” which is based on his life and experiences with the condition, which causes him to have involuntary verbal and physical tics. While Cumming addressed Davidson’s language at the show, he delved deeper online.

“I’m so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt at hearing that word echoed round the world,” he wrote. “I’m so sorry the Tourette[‘]s community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition.”

He added, “The only possible good that could come of this is a reminder that words matter, that rushing to judgment about things of which we are not fully cognisant is folly, that all trauma must be recognised and honoured. We were all let down by decisions made to both broadcast slurs and censor free speech. Congratulations to all the artists whose work was overshadowed by the night’s events.”

Davidson himself issued an apology on Sunday (Mar. 1), apologizing for any “pain” and “misunderstanding” Tourette’s might create.

“I’ve been waiting all week until the dust settles after the weekend at the BAFTAs in London,” he wrote on Facebook. “I would like to thank each and every one of you who have shown love, support and solidarity towards myself and the rest of the Tourette’s Community.

“Your kind words and support have got me through a very difficult week,” Davidson continued. “Whilst I will never apolog[ise] for having Tourette syndrome, i will apologise for any pain, upset and misunderstanding that it may create. This past week has been tough, and has reminded me that what I do raising awareness for such a misunderstood condition, there is still a long way to go and I will keep on keeping on until this is achieved.

During the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (Feb. 28), Jordan and Lindo received a standing ovation from attendees as several people, from host Deon Cole to Regina Hall and Quinta Brunson gave them their flowers.

In his first public comments on the incident, Lindo told the audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium that it was an “honor” to be among “our people.”

“I’d just like to officially say, I appreciate, we appreciate all the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us,” Lindo said.