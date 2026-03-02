‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Mary Cosby pays tribute to her son Robert Cosby Jr., one week after he died at 23

One week after he died at age 23, Mary Cosby is paying tribute to her late son, Robert Cosby Jr.

On Saturday, Feb. 28, the 53-year-old “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star made her first post on Instagram since Robert’s death, sharing a photo of the mother and son duo together set to Jessica Mauboy’s cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.”

“#godfirst #love #forever I’m Going to miss you bubs,” she wrote in the caption.

On Monday, Feb. 23, Robert Jr., who had long been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, died at his family’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah, following a suspected overdose. Days later, audio from the 9-1-1 call was leaked, revealing that emergency responders were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. local time and found him unconscious. He was administered at least one dose of Narcan. When no signs of life were detected, the case shifted from an overdose investigation to a death investigation.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called to the Lord. Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace,” Cosby said at the time. “We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

Just weeks before his death, he was released from jail on Feb. 3 after serving two months behind bars as a result of a November arrest for violating a pretrial protective order filed by his estranged wife, Alexiana Arian Smokoff, shortly after she sought a divorce.

(L-R) Andy Cohen and Mary Cosby attend Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

At the time of his release, his attorney, Clayton Simms, suggested he was focused on a fresh start.

“It allowed him to sober up and start thinking clearly. He’s looking forward to doing positive things,” Simms told Page Six. “The difficulty is that he was slow to recognize the dissolution of his marriage. But now he understands the relationship is over, and he’s moving forward.”

Cosby shared Robert Jr., her only child, with her husband, Robert Sr. Cosby. Born in 2002, he appeared alongside his mother on “RHOSLC,” including an emotional Season 5 sit-down where he spoke candidly about his struggles.

Since his death, tributes have poured in from across the Bravo universe, including “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen.

“Before we go, I want to send all my love and heartfelt condolences to Mary Cosby and her family after news broke yesterday about the tragic passing of Mary’s son Robert Jr.,” Cohen said during the Thursday, Feb. 26 episode of “WWHL.” “This devastatingly sad news is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart breaks for Mary. I will always appreciate getting a small window into the unconditional love between Mary and Robert Jr.”